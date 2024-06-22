Every Movie In Pixar's Cars Franchise, Ranked

When my younger brother was growing up, he went through an extreme car phase. We're talking collecting Micro Machines of every variety and cruising around in an electric kids Ride-On Jeep. What I'm saying is, when Pixar's "Cars" films proved hugely popular with younger Millennials and the first wave of Gen Z-ers starting in the '00s, I understood why. I was there, Gandalf.

Out of all of the animation powerhouse's franchises, "Cars" has always been the most contentious. The "Cars" universe itself makes no sense (everything in this world are vehicles for some reason, even insects), which has spawned all manner of dark fan theories, including that these movies take place in a post-apocalyptic future where cars gained sentience Skynet-style and murdered all the humans. Also, the personalities of the vehicles tend to be based on broad cultural or ethnic stereotypes associated with their models. Meanwhile, their personal interests are primarily limited to racing because, again, they're all cars, so there's only so much room for variety when it comes to the types of stories these films can tell. (By the way, while I'm not going to include them in my ranking, I can confirm that the "Planes" spin-offs produced by the defunct Disneytoon Studios have the same problems, only doubly so and with worse animation.)

And yet ... there are compelling themes woven throughout the "Cars" films about how what's old is often heartlessly abandoned whenever something newer and shinier — but not necessarily better — comes along, as well as the value of preserving and building on the good things that came before. So, in the spirit of that sentiment, let's take a look back at both the highs and lows of the "Cars" movies and rank them accordingly.