While there are many sub-genres to crime television, from police procedurals to psychological thrillers, there is a certain appeal to detective shows. Whether revolving around a police detective or a freelance private investigator, seeing an individual or small team solve a puzzling mystery has a reliable thrill to it. Even within the detective show sub-genre, there is a multitude of narrative tones, with some ranging from outright comedy to borderline horror stories. Like the wider crime genre itself, detective series are malleable, keeping them feeling fresh and effective.

Detective shows have been around as long as there's been crime fiction on television and remain a popular draw even as audience sensibilities evolve. With so many great shows to choose from, everyone's bound to have their own favorite, but we've narrowed it down to the cream of the crop. These span different eras of the detective sub-genre and viewing platforms, with the older shows still holding up long after their respective debuts.

Here are the 15 best detective shows of all time ranked, representing the crime sub-genre at its creative apex.