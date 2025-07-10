Poker Face Season 2 Finale Twist Caps Off A Season Of Experimentation

Again, most of the "Poker Face" episodes this season stick to the formula. The aforementioned premiere "The Game Is a Foot," "Last Looks," and "One Last Job" are episodes that execute it well. But in others, it started to wear, like in the back-to-back middling punch of "The Taste of Human Blood" and "Hometown Hero." When the murder plot within the structure is weak, it winds up reflecting back poorly on the "Poker Face" formula.

But at the midpoint of "Poker Face" season 2 — namely the sixth episode "Sloppy Joseph" — the show started zagging where usually it would zig. This particular episode didn't break up the typical "Poker Face" structure, but rather used a nontypical setting — specifically, a private school. The killer is the deranged Type-A elementary student Stephanie (Eva Jade Halford). After one of the other students in the class, Elijah (Callum Vinson), beats her at a spelling bee, Stephanie decides that she will murder ... his confidence. So at a talent show, she tricks Elijah, who is supposed to perform a magic trick in whicih he makes the class hamster disappear, into accidentally killing the hamster. So yeah, all Charlie has to investigate this episode is the murder of a class pet. But the low stakes don't seem trivial; the show's usual comedy is just turned up another ten percent or so, and the episode offsets Stephanie's minor crime by making her one of Charlie's most conniving foes yet.

Episode 8, "The Sleazy Georgian," is when "Poker Face" breaks protocol and delivers one of the season's best episodes. The cold open features Regina (Melanie Lynskey), a charity worker, sitting down for coffee at a New York hotel bar and meeting charming stranger Guy (John Cho). Regina is hungry for a little excitement in her life and seems to find it when Guy, working a too-good-to-be-true money exchange scheme, is shot and Regina escapes with his briefcase.

Clearly the episode is going to be about Charlie sniffing out Regina, right? At first, the episode seems to be building up another of its go-to plot beats with Charlie befriending the victim, when she meets Guy in that same hotel bar. Then the episode swerves: Guy is a con artist, and Regina (who has since died by suicide after losing the money she was carrying for her job) was the mark. The opening was a con on the viewers, too. Just like Regina, we made assumptions without fully thinking them through. Part of the con, Guy explains, is reeling in the mark to get them to trust you, which is exactly what "Poker Face" did in its 17 previous episodes. We expect we know how the show's murders play out, and "The Sleazy Georgian" banks that trust to pull off its twist. By design, "Poker Face" usually doesn't have twists about the identities of its killers, so when Guy "dies" and Regina runs, we think that's all she wrote.

An episodic series like "Poker Face" has to acclimate the audience to its formula before you can deviate from it. In the same way, "The Sleazy Georgian" briefs the audience on how a con works, just before the series starts executing a much longer one to be fulfilled in the season finale.