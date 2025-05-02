Poker Face Season 2 Review: Natasha Lyonne's Crime Caper Is Still TV's Ultimate Comfort Watch

When I grow up, I want to live out of a beat-up Plymouth Barracuda, befriend (and occasionally romance) intriguing strangers I run into across my travels, and solve crimes with my superpowers as a human lie detector. The appeal of a mystery-of-the-week series like "Poker Face" wasn't exactly hard to pinpoint when season 1 debuted back in 2023. Not content to become mere content, the thoroughly well-crafted and cleverly-written series had one other ace up its sleeve. As a throwback procedural, it felt like a fresh rebuttal to the streaming slop we've been inundated with throughout the last decade and change. What else would you call it when shows have to be marketed as 12-hour movies, television viewers have been conditioned to accept nothing less than hyper-serialized storylines building up to some monumental climax, and the simple pleasures of murder mysteries have become subsumed by provocative true-crime schlock? In light of all that, well, it's little surprise that creator Rian Johnson had his finger firmly on the pulse and came out swinging with a series that couldn't have been more opposed to such regressive trends if it tried.

Advertisement

But more than anything else, the Peacock original's greatest strength came from providing the sharp, witty delights we so badly needed — and "Poker Face" season 2 hardly misses a beat. The murders are even more inventive than last time. Our new and most colorful character additions are somehow painted with an even broader brush. (If multiple Cynthias Erivo isn't enough for you in the premiere, just wait until you see — and hear — what guest star Kumail Nanjiani is up to in his episode later on.) And, at every step, Natasha Lyonne's effortlessly cool and utterly loveable performance as our amateur sleuth keeps even the most convoluted of plots squarely on the tracks and light on its feet. If it wasn't already clear before, it's official now: The Mount Rushmore of fictional detectives has to include Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, Lieutenant Columbo, and Charlie Cale.

Advertisement

That winsome sense of charm by our lead character (and performer) is both the biggest draw and the secret weapon here. No matter how offbeat or zany things may get, nothing beats composer Nathan Johnson's reassuring banjo theme kicking in roughly 15 minutes into every episode, when we go from the scene of the crime in each episode-opening prologue back to Charlie's usual antics. Familiar without feeling formulaic, breezy but never brainless, and as cozy as crime capers get, "Poker Face" is a sheer joy to watch and TV's ultimate comfort viewing.