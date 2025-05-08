Poker Face Season 2 Fixes The Biggest Problem With Season 1

Spoilers for "Poker Face" season 2 follow.

"Poker Face" is back for season 2 (read our review here), and I couldn't be more delighted. Rian Johnson's wonderful little streaming series is what's called a "howcatchem" rather than a "whodunit": while there's a murder at the center of every episode, these aren't murder mysteries, at least not to the audience. Borrowing a page out of the "Columbo" playbook, each episode tells us who the killer is upfront. From there, it's up to the show's main sleuth, Charlie Cale, to crack the case. Unlike Columbo, Charlie, as played by Natasha Lyonne, isn't a professional detective. However, she does have the uncanny ability to know when someone is lying; she's basically a human lie detector. Because of this gift, Charlie is always able to tell when a killer is bending the truth, and she usually takes it upon herself to save the day and catch the villain — a decision that often lands her in hot water.

There's something incredibly comforting about "Poker Face," which is odd considering each episode begins with someone being violently murdered. Indeed, there's a certain bleakness to the show: the celebrity guest murderers are often greedy, opportunistic people who kill for money, self preservation, or out of pure jealousy and/or spite. And yet ... "Poker Face" is somehow warm and fuzzy (and funny). Part of that has to do with the show's throwback charms: Johnson and his team are trying to invoke well-worn TV mystery shows like the aforementioned "Columbo" and "The Rockford Files." As a result, "Poker Face" feels both nostalgic and fresh at the same time.

I was a fan of "Poker Face" season 1 (here's my review of that season) but I think I like season 2 even more. For one thing, while season 1 was solid, there were one or two episodes (I'm looking at you, "Time of the Monkey") that didn't quite land with me. With season 2, all of the episodes (or at least all of the episodes I've seen; I was given 10 out of the total 12) are a hit. On top of that, season 2 also fixes one of the biggest issues I had with season 1: it quickly wraps up a running plotline that the show simply didn't need anymore.

