The Poker Face Season 2 Premiere Reminds Us That Cynthia Erivo Is Far More Than Just Elphaba

Spoilers for "Poker Face" season 2 follow.

"The Game is a Foot," the season 2 premiere of "Poker Face," offers Cynthia Erivo the role of a lifetime. Or rather, it offers her five roles of a lifetime, which she embraces whole-heartedly.

Erivo is introduced here playing Amber Kazinsky, a trodden-upon woman who finds out she's about to be denied her inheritance from her mean, dying mother. Turns out the money will instead be given to Amber's long-lost sibling Felicity, also played by Erivo. After Amber begins a scheme to kill Felicity and take over her life, the episode introduces us to Amber's other sister Didi, once again played by Erivo. We're soon introduced to Cece and Phoebe Kazinsky, and you're never gonna believe who plays those two. Long-time Erivo fans have known that the actress can do a lot more than play Elphaba from "Wicked," but now casual viewers know it too.

Most viewers are used to actors playing their own twins, like Michael B. Jordan in "Sinners" or Lisa Kudrow in "Friends," but it's rarer to see an actor play quintuplets. The closest feat I can think of is that episode of "The Good Place" where all the main characters have the body of Janet (D'Arcy Carden). That episode scratched the same itch "The Game is a Foot" scratches: it's fun to see an actor play multiple roles at once.

In addition to watching an actor flexing their skills, you can also look around for all the little camera tricks the show's using to maintain the illusion. This "Poker Face" episode feels like a 50-minute magic trick. We have a decent idea of how the show's pulling the trick off, but that doesn't make it any less impressive to witness.