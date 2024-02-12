Where You've Seen Brilliant Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Before

The trailer for "Wicked" just premiered during the Super Bowl and it features recognizable stars like Bowen Yang and Ariana Grande. But playing the future Wicked Witch Elphaba is someone who might be hard to recognize under all that green make-up: Cynthia Erivo. She's not a household name (not yet, at least), but there's a decent chance you've seen (or heard) her somewhere without realizing it.

Erivo is an English actress who rose to prominence with one of her first major theater roles: Celie Harris in the musical stage adaptation of "The Color Purple." She went on to feature in the musical film "Beyond the Lights," then took on the role of Chenice in the West End musical "I Can't Sing!" The name of that show was misleading: Erivo very much could sing, and would continue receiving bigger and better roles as a result. She soon made her Broadway debut in the 2015 revival of "The Color Purple," once again taking the role of Celie Harris. The role deservedly won her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

But if you don't regularly watch stage musicals, you've likely seen her in one of her many acclaimed film and TV roles.