Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Defy Gravity In The Stunning Wicked Super Bowl Trailer

Hollywood has been wanting to turn Stephen Schwartz's smash hit musical "Wicked" into a movie for well over 10 years. I remember reading news stories about potential directors as far back as 2010, long before "In the Heights" filmmaker Jon M. Chu eventually signed on to bring this "Wizard of Oz" prequel story to the big screen. Now Universal Pictures has finally released the first trailer for the film, which is set long before Dorothy crashes her way into the Land of Oz. The adaptation of the beloved musical follows the doomed friendship between two witches: Galinda, the eventual Good Witch of the South (played here by pop superstar Ariana Grande), and the green-skinned Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West (played by Broadway veteran and actor Cynthia Erivo).

If this trailer is any indication, it looks like the years-long wait may have been worth it: Chu and his team have crafted a film that feels absolutely gigantic and treats this story with the type of love and care that the most ardent fans have dared to hope for. Erivo and Grande both look like they're giving it their all, and it's always a pleasure to see Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible) and Jeff Goldblum (The Wizard of Oz) pop up as well.