Wicked Behind The Scenes Footage Reaction: The Epic Musical Is Even Bigger Than The Stage Show [CinemaCon 2023]

Stephen Schwartz's musical "Wicked" celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023. An even greater milestone is on the horizon; "Part One" of the long-awaited film adaptation arrives in 2024. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film retells the story of the musical, itself a retelling of prior tales. It's about the doomed friendship between two witches, Glinda (the future Good Witch of the South) and the green-skinned Elphaba, the future Wicked of the West.

"Wicked" began as a novel (written by Gregory Maguire), but Schwartz's musical is what made the story a modern classic. It's probably the most famous adaptation of L. Frank Baum's "Oz" mythos, discounting the beloved 1939 "Wizard of Oz" film.

Chu's film take will feature Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Both are trained singers so by casting them, the movie is already off to a good start. After a first look at still images on April 16 courtesy of Chu's Instagram, Universal Pictures showed more of "Wicked" at CinemaCon 2023. /Film's Ben Pearson was on the ground and reported that the footage was of the movie and behind-the-scenes.