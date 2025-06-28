Every Agatha Christie Movie With Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot, Ranked

Although the "Knives Out" murder mystery series gets all the buzz these days, the recent Hercule Poirot films (directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh) deserve some love too. They may not be winning an Academy Award any time soon, but all three of them are fun watches. You can tell that Branagh loves playing this ridiculous French detective, and whoever's in charge of the period-specific outfits and set design is clearly having a good time with it too.

Perhaps most impressive is that Branagh has added more depth to Poirot than the books did, although I realize that might sound blasphemous to say. Poirot in the books is generally held at arm's length from the narration, whereas Branagh's approach largely keeps us in his head. Sometimes Branagh's attempts to humanize Poirot don't work — see that ridiculous flashback origin story for his mustache in "Death on the Nile" — but it's an admirable approach overall.

Christie reportedly didn't like Poirot that much. According to one screenwriter who worked with her, "There were clearly things about this personality that she had created which really wound her up. He was petty and sort of egotistical — these things that make Poirot the great character he is." But while Christie never loved Poirot, Branagh clearly does, and that helps these movies shine even when the script is lacking.

So, here's my ranking of the Poirot movies we've gotten so far, ranked from worst to best. Please note that even the worst movie on this list is still a fun watch.