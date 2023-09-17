The Four Biggest Things A Haunting In Venice Actually Keeps From Its Source Material

Major spoilers below for both "A Haunting in Venice" and Agatha Christie's "The Hallowe'en Party."

Officially, "A Haunting in Venice" is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1969 novel "The Hallowe'en Party," but is it really? The book has a different setting, a different (sort of) killer, a different motive, a different inciting incident, different themes, and a completely different atmosphere. There is no séance in the book, nor is Poirot ever forced to question whether or not he truly believes in the supernatural.

It naturally leads to the question of why director Kenneth Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green even bothered to make an adaptation of this book in the first place. Wouldn't it have been easier to not credit a specific book at all, and just say this movie was inspired by Christie's books in general? Why say you're adapting "The Hallowe'en Party" if you're not going to keep anything from it?

But on closer inspection, "A Haunting in Venice" does at least manage to include a few key elements from the book. It might present these elements in completely different orders and in whole other contexts, but those elements have still survived the switch in mediums. Some of them are pretty minor — a few characters keep their names from the book — and there's still a Halloween Party in the beginning, but others are absolutely vital to the story this movie's trying to tell.