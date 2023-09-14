A Haunting In Venice Ending Explained: Back From The Dead

Massive spoilers for "A Haunting in Venice" follow.

The adventures of Hercule Poirot — "probably the greatest detective in the world," as he once so humbly referred to himself — have been well documented by this point. Beginning with Agatha Christie's literary accounts of the detective's cases, the character continued to thrive beyond his creator's passing in 1976, with other authors concocting new mysteries for Poirot to solve.

Of course, Christie's Poirot output, stretching as it did from 1920-1975, was ripe for adaptation to other mediums, and indeed Poirot has turned up numerous times in everything from stage plays to radio dramas to television shows to, of course, the movies. By the time director/star Kenneth Branagh made his way to bringing Poirot back to the big screen on both sides of the camera, most of the best Poirot stories had already been adapted in one form or another.

Cleverly, Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green have treated their Poirot films as re-adaptations rather than remakes, taking creative liberties with the characters and plotting while retaining the spirit of the source material. In both prior Branagh/Green Poirot adventures, 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express" and 2022's "Death on the Nile," the filmmakers have taken the opportunity to further develop and comment on the character of Hercule Poirot, which is somewhat new territory.

What's certainly new(er) territory is Branagh and Green's latest Poirot adaptation, "A Haunting in Venice," which is a version of Christie's 1969 novel "Hallowe'en Party." Unlike "Orient Express" and "Nile," which had star-studded film versions made in the '70s, "Venice" is virgin territory for the big screen, and Branagh makes the most of it, bringing horror movie visuals and tropes to the whodunit in a big way while further exploring the flaws and foibles of the greatest detective in the world.