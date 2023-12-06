Mr. Monk's Last Case Review: Fans Of The Defective Detective Get One Final Treat

More than 13 years ago, the world said goodbye to Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) after eight seasons on the USA Network. Monk is a genius detective riddled with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and dozens of phobias. And yet, these very qualities make him such an astute investigator — "It's a gift and a curse." Now, fans get one more sample of Monk's gift with a follow-up movie, "Mr. Monk's Last Case." The film is not a "legacy sequel" as is the trend these days, but a classical post-series TV reunion movie. It's not just the main cast that returns either, but "Monk" co-creators Andy Breckmann and David Hoberman and prolific series director Randy Zisk. The reunion feels complete because of it, since their presence means the storytelling of "Mr. Monk's Last Case" feels like, well, "Monk."

In the series finale, "Mr. Monk and the End," Monk finally solved the murder of his late wife Trudy (Melora Hardin) and discovered she had a daughter she never knew, Molly (Alona Tal). The finale suggested Monk, having "someone to love" again as Molly's new stepfather, would be in a better place after a series of struggles with his mental health. However, the journey to happiness is not a straight line.

Over a decade later, the world has moved on. Monk's assistant Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard) moved from San Francisco to Atlanta with her new husband, Captain Leland Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine) has retired, and carrying on from "The End," Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford) lives in New Jersey married to Monk's first assistant, Sharona Fleming (Bitty Schram, who unfortunately doesn't appear outside stock footage). As for Monk himself? Despite Molly's emotional support, the COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering absence of Trudy have taken their toll — so much so that Adrian is planning to join her.

Monk's character arc is realizing how people will miss him if he's gone — how fitting a theme for a reunion movie.