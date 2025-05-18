Why A Hercule Poirot Actor Refused To Make The Agatha Christie Character Funny

There is a strange tendency by TV and film writers to transform the works of Agatha Christie into light romps and playful farces. Christie wrote stern, sometimes bleak murder mysteries wherein damaged and bitter people, acting on their darkest impulses, will bitterly take the lives of others. Only uniquely intelligent and observant detectives like Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot are able to see through the hate of human bitterness to get to the truth. Yet when the time would come to adapt Christie's works to the screen, many screenwriters felt that those tales should also be funny. Christie has gone on record with her dislike of adaptations for this very reason. Few, she felt, did her writing justice. Christie passed away in 1976, so she was able to see some of the films that her works inspired, and she was pretty unilaterally miffed at their existence.

Christie, sadly, didn't live long enough to see any episodes of ITV's "Agatha Christie's Poirot," a long-running British TV series that starred David Suchet as Christie's persnickety Belgian detective. The series debuted in 1989, and ran periodically until 2013, racking up 70 episodes in its 13 seasons. Suchet may be best known for playing Poirot, although his acting career is long, varied, and impressive. Suchet has been acting since he was a teenager, first appearing in professional stage productions in the 1960s. He moved to film and television in the early '70s, and was prolific for the next two decades, starring in modern dramas and classical adaptations.

When it came to playing Poirot, Suchet was seemingly aware of Christie's views on her own adaptation. Suchet spoke with the Telegraph in 2025, and he noted that the author always wrote Poirot as deeply serious. He may be fastidious and odd, but he was never funny. Suchet elected that "serious" was the way Poirot ought to be played.

