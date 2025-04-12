What Agatha Christie Really Thought About Adaptations Of Her Work

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The first film adaptation of an Agatha Christie story was Leslie H. Hiscott's and Julius Hagen's "The Passing of Mr. Quin," released in 1928. This was only eight years after her first work, "The Mysterious Affair at Styles," was published, so she was still quite active when movie versions of her stories began to appear. Starting in 1930, Christie also began penning works for the stage (starting with "Black Coffee"), so she was already a media empire unto herself, years before such a thing had become de rigueur. As of this writing, there have been about 50 official cinema adaptations of Agatha Christie's novels and short stories, close to 40 TV movies, not to mention the long-running TV shows "Agatha Christie's Poirot" (1989 — 2013) and "Agatha Christie's Miss Marple" (2004 — 2014), plus a whole host of projects where she is a character herself, including 2022's "See How They Run" (pictured above).

Delving into Christie's many radio adaptations would take too long here, and it would be foolhardy to mention all of the murder mysteries that Christie inspired. She was so prolific, and occupies such an enormous space in the murder-mystery genre, one would be forgiven for thinking she represents a majority percentage of it. All told, she wrote 74 novels and 16 plays, and published 16 collections of short stories. Christie continued to write books until 1973, and passed away in 1976 at the age of 85.

Of course, because there were so many filmed adaptations of her work, Christie had to sit through no small number of bad ones. Indeed, some of the adaptations were so utterly terrible, that her friends warned her away from seeing them. She was barred from seeing 1965's "The Alphabet Murders," saying that "my friends and publishers told me the agony would be too great."

A 2017 Radio Times piece revealed that Christie didn't have too many kind words for her movies in general.