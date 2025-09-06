The 5 Best HBO Crime Dramas, Ranked

Despite the past few years of mergers, rebranding, re-rebranding, and everything else Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav has done, HBO has held onto its reputation as the definitive home for high-quality television. The network essentially created what we now know as "prestige TV" more than 25 years ago, and while many competitors have entered the space, especially in the streaming era, modern series like "The Last of Us," "Succession," and "The White Lotus" have kept HBO on top.

Over those two and a half decades, there have been a wide range of popular shows on HBO, but no genre has defined the network quite the crime drama — the genre it built its early reputation on with back-to-back classics "The Sopranos" and "The Wire." It should be no secret that those shows tend to top most rankings of the greatest HBO shows ever. In fact, when it comes to crime dramas, it's hard to find much wiggle room within the upper echelon, as the network has been putting out such great material for so long that there are a number of absolute classics you can't really exclude.

Still, there's always the possibility for something new to push up beyond the beloved shows of the past and establish itself in the top tier. HBO has never really slowed down in its avalanche of crime series. Today, though, we're only looking at the five best HBO crime dramas.