5 Essential The Sopranos Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

It may be an easy choice, but there's no doubt that one of the best episodes to watch to get your lay of the land in "The Sopranos" is the first. A little rough around the edges, it still didn't prevent the initial introduction to Tony Soprano and both of his families from being an installment that hooked you.

From his private initial therapy session with Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) to his duck obsession that would linger for years to come, Tony's view of the world and his control over it were compelling from the start, as were the good, bad, and ugly characters that filled it. It highlighted the brilliantly duplicitous relationship between him and the elders he cared for deeply. Besides his Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) keeping a watchful eye on his up-and-coming nephew and the struggle unfolding between them, the real threat wasn't the mob empire he was part of, but the show's greatest villain and arguably one of the best television has had the displeasure of hosting: Nancy Marchand as Livia Soprano, Tony's own mother.

It's easy to see how Chase originally envisioned Livia Soprano as a source of endless problems for Tony until Marchand's untimely passing. In the first episode, we catch a glimpse of the kind of trauma she unleashed on her son that would linger even after her death. This dynamic proved "The Sopranos" was about more than just the mob; it was about families and the frayed, fighting bonds that connect us to them, and it was only just beginning.