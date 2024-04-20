The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Rockford Files

Horror fans will likely recognize actor Tom Atkins not from his role on "The Rockford Files" — in which he played the boss who bristled at Rockford's investigative process, Lieutenant Alex Diel — but from his roles in stone-cold genre classics like "Escape From New York," "Creepshow," and "The Fog." Atkins transitioned mostly to horror and sci-fi pretty quickly after his time on "The Rockford Files," and became one of the most recognizable faces in '80s horror. He's played investigators in flicks like "Maniac Cop" and "Night of the Creeps," had his viscera flung at the audience in "My Bloody Valentine 3D," and led the cast of "Halloween III: Season of the Witch," a franchise departure that's built a major cult following since its release.

Atkins typically appears in the role of a cop, though he plays a civilian in the hugely popular buddy cop comedy "Lethal Weapon" (that film's director, Shane Black, would later sneak some "Rockford Files" references into 2016's "The Nice Guys"). He's worked multiple times with several highly regarded filmmakers, including Black, John Carpenter, and George A. Romero. Other notable film credits of Atkins' include "Drive Angry," "The Ninth Configuration," and "Two Evil Eyes," while he's also appeared in shows including "Oz" and "City on a Hill."

Now in his late '80s, Atkins shows no signs of stopping: he most recently appeared in a 2023 episode of Shudder's "Creepshow," and he currently (and perhaps unknowingly) has Twitter abuzz this week as fans of the "Terrifier" franchise speculate that he could join the cast of the splatter saga's third installment.