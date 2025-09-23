Celebrities You Didn't Know Were In Star Trek
Throughout 42 seasons of television and 13 movies, many familiar faces have populated the universe of "Star Trek," which just might be the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time. Some of the most surprising had only seconds of screen time, while others were dependable players with recurring parts or multiple roles. With its vast and decades-long fandom, it should come as no surprise that many of these actors, musicians, and entertainers leaped at the chance to be a part of the brainy adventures taking place across the final frontier of space.
Though you won't find them in this article, even more recognizable faces frequented the world of "Trek," so special recognition goes to the likes of character actors Jeffrey Combs, William Sadler, and Kurtwood Smith. If you forgot that any of these performers made "Star Trek” appearances, you'd be easily forgiven — there's an awful lot of "Trek" out there to sink your teeth into.
As such, we've assembled a list of celebrities that you likely never knew made appearances in "Star Trek", whether it was a bit part in one of the TV shows or a role in a movie before they became more famous. Nevertheless, there are some mind-blowing celebrities who have gone to warp speed in "Star Trek."
Here are a bunch of celebrities you didn't know were in "Star Trek."
Jason Alexander in Star Trek: Voyager
Yes, George Constanza was on "Star Trek." Well, "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander made his "Trek" debut anyway, back in 1999 as the alien Kurros in the "Star Trek: Voyager" season 5 episode "Think Tank." Kurros was a mullet-rocking humanoid scientist with elaborate forehead prosthetics typical of the Trek aesthetic. Kurros leads a group of diverse intergalactic problem solvers who attempt to aid Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and her crew in dealing with a race of bounty hunters known as the Hazari.
As often transpires in "Trek" narratives, Kurros is revealed to have ulterior motives behind his brainy, good samaritan facade. Alexander identifies as a lifelong Trekkie (or "Trekker," the preferred sobriquet of die-hards). He explained his fandom to StarTrek.com, stating, "It was the dedication to use the genre to explore the social issues of the day in dramatic form. There was always humor and poetry in the writing of Trekisodes." He went on to reveal that for his audition to study theater at Boston University, he drew inspiration from William Shatner for his monologues, as Captain Kirk is his favorite "Star Trek" character. (Jason Baxter)
Christopher Lloyd in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Christopher Lloyd's Klingon Commander Kruge has a special place in "Trek" lore. In "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," the villainous Kruge is responsible for the death of James Kirk's son, David Marcus. This had reverberations throughout the saga of the original series cast, most notably in "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" in which Kirk's anger over his son's murder has curdled into a deeply felt xenophobia against the Klingon race. Kruge's dastardliness doesn't stop at homicide. His tactics force Kirk into engaging the Enterprise's self-destruct protocol, resulting in the first-ever on-screen annihilation of the iconic vessel.
Explaining his motivation for taking the role, Lloyd told Pop Goes the Culture TV, "He was just so deliciously evil ... I had no conscience ... and it made it a lot of fun." Lloyd also relished the opportunity to use the Klingon language. The crew of Kruge's Bird of Prey also features another face familiar to fans of '80s pop culture. More on him later. (Jason Baxter)
Christopher Plummer in Star Trek: VI: The Undiscovered Country
Another iconic Christopher made an appearance as a Klingon in the "Trek" universe: Academy Award winner Christopher Plummer, who played the role of Chang "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," a nefarious eyepatch-sporting general from the Klingon homeworld of Qo'nos.
Ever the estimable thespian, Plummer makes a meal out of his time on screen in Nicholas Meyer's 1991 film (the third he penned in the franchise, and his return to the director's chair after "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," though, more recently, Meyer has been a contributor to "Star Trek: Discovery" on Paramount+).
Chang proves to be a worthy adversary to James T. Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise, attempting to implicate Kirk in the assassination of Klingon emissary Gorkon (David Warner, who would later show up as a Cardassian on "Star Trek: The Next Generation").
A known bookworm and history geek, Meyer gifted Warner with one of the all-time great lines of "Star Trek" dialogue: "You have not experienced Shakespeare until you have read him in the original Klingon," and Plummer follows suit by quoting "The Tempest" and "Julius Caesar" in his parting moments. (Jason Baxter)
Kelsey Grammer in Star Trek: The Next Generation
"Hey baby, I hear the Borgs a-callin'..." Yes, even Dr. Frasier Crane made his way to the set of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Another sitcom performer making his way to Roddenberry's optimistic future, the estimable Kelsey Grammer lent gravitas to his appearance as Starfleet Capt. Morgan Bateson in the fifth season episode "Cause and Effect," which stands as one of the finest hours for "Star Trek: The Next Generation."
The plot concerns yet another temporal anomaly in which the Enterprise is trapped in a time loop where it perishes over and over. It's a classically brainy "Next Generation" episode that exalts the power of the human intellect. Grammar's Bateson captains the USS Bozeman, a time-displaced Starfleet vessel from 90 years before (hence Grammer is working his magic in the nautical ruby "Wrath of Khan"-era uniform).
Another fun "Frasier" and "Star Trek" crossover is a skit from the 1996 "Star Trek: 30 Years and Beyond" broadcast, which features Kate Mulgrew and the majority of the cast of the NBC comedy (minus Grammer). (Jason Baxter)
Iman in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Needless to say, the cast of "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" is interesting. In addition to Plummer and Kurtwood Smith, Kim Catrall plays a pivotal role, and Lieutenant Worf himself, Michael Dorn, has a cameo. Iman, the supermodel (and widow to rock star David Bowie), appears as Martia, a Chameloid prisoner at the Klingon penal colony of Rura Penthe.
Martia's inclusion in the film marks a milestone in "Trek" continuity. For only the second time, an alien race was depicted as capable of shapeshifting (following the original series episode "Whom Gods Destroy"), years before the Devidians of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the Dee'Ahns and Wraith of "Star Trek: Enterprise," and, most notably, the Changelings-Founders of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." The shapeshifting effect is a prominent example of the then-nascent morphing CGI pioneered by Industrial Light and Magic, which was also on display in that same year's classic "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." (Jason Baxter)
Seth MacFarlane in Star Trek: Enterprise
Years before he created his farcical "Star Trek" homage "The Orville," "Family Guy" funnyman Seth MacFarlane appeared in two episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise" ("The Forgotten" and "Affliction") as Starfleet officer Stewart Rivers.
Over the years MacFarlane has made no secret of his "Star Trek" fandom. "Family Guy" included multiple references to the franchise, even going so far as to bring aboard Trek alumni like Patrick Stewart, René Auberjonois (constable Odo on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), and Majel Barrett (nurse Christine Chapel, Lwaxana Troi, and the voice of the Starfleet computers).
In a Blu-ray rerelease of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" season 5, MacFarlane joined TNG writer (and "The Orville" executive producer) Brannon Braga for an audio commentary on the aforementioned episode, "Cause and Effect." MacFarlane also called in a favor from William Shatner to reprise his role as Captain James T. Kirk for a sketch that opened his abysmal stint hosting the 85th Annual Academy Awards. (Jason Baxter)
Adam Scott in Star Trek: First Contact
Adam Scott of "Severance," "Big Little Lies," and "Parks and Recreation" fame has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role in "Star Trek: First Contact” as a helmsman aboard the USS Defiant. The ship featured prominently in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," which was airing simultaneously with the release of Jonathan Frakes' film (Hence, it's still intact. In the show, it ends up destroyed at the hands of the Breen during the Second Battle of Chin'toka).
When asked if there was one character from his storied career that he'd like to return to, Scott freely admitted it was his unnamed Defiant officer. His return to the Starfleet uniform would have to be, as Scott points out, a prequel, as his character dies in "Star Trek: First Contact" after his fleeting appearance. "We'll set it five years prior, so the film could be at most five hours long," Scott joked to Moviefone. (Jason Baxter)
John Larroquette in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
John Larroquette is probably best remembered for his role in the long-running legal comedy "Night Court." In addition to roles in "The Practice" and "Boston Legal," he also provided the opening narration for 1974's "Texas Chain Saw Massacre," its 2003 remake, and the 2022 legacy sequel. But did you know he played a Klingon soldier alongside the aforementioned Christopher Lloyd?
In 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," Laroquette plays the unusually named (even by Klingon standards) Officer Maltz. The character doesn't have many lines in the film, and modern viewers would be forgiven for not recognizing the actor under his heavy alien prosthetics. He's borderline indistinguishable from fellow Bird of Prey crewmate Torg (Stephen Liska).
At the time, Larroquette had only just begun his starring role as Dan Fielding on "Night Court," which he reprised in a revival of the series that didn't last long. In the decades since, Larroquette has expressed fondness and an impish sense of humor about his participation in "Trek." (Jason Baxter)
Iggy Pop in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Legendary punk rocker Iggy Pop made his "Trek" debut in the uproarious "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "The Magnificent Ferengi." In the standalone farce, Iggy Pop plays the conniving Vorta Yelgrun who kidnaps Ishka (Cecily Adams), mother to Quark (Armin Shimerman) and Rom (Max Grodénchik) and lover of the Ferengi Grand Nagus Zek (Wallace Shawn).
"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" showrunner Ira Steven Behr is a fan of the musician-actor and lobbied for him to be on the show. According to Far Out Magazine, Iggy Pop was initially intended to appear in the Season 3 episode "Past Tense, Part II," but the sinewy, gravelly-voiced punk veteran had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. It's all for the best, however, as Yelgrun got to share the screen with one of the "Star Trek" ensemble's most dependable players, Jeffrey Combs. Iggy Pop was a longtime friend of glam icon David Bowie, who was married to the previously-mentioned Iman. (Jason Baxter)
Tom Morello in Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Insurrection
Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello has shown up in "Trek" twice. The singular musician first had a cameo as an uncredited S'ona in "Star Trek: Insurrection," and later in the Season 6 episode of "Star Trek: Voyager" "Good Shepherd" as Starfleet science officer Mitchell (seen above).
Speaking with Loudwire in 2019, Morello professed his love of all things "Star Trek." Morello said, "It began with Gene Roddenberry's vision. The smarts, the humanity, and the sci-fi geekiness are three things that I love a lot. I didn't grow up on 'Star Trek,' I discovered it while unemployed, living in Hollywood in the mid-'80s." The rocker added, "Captain Janeway was very gentle with me and sort of helped me through the scene. It convinced me that, on the one hand, I may not want to quit my day job as a guitar player, but I feel honored to be a part of the 'Star Trek' pantheon."
On the special edition DVD of "Star Trek: Insurrection" there is a hidden bonus feature with an on-set interview with Morello, who would later go on to be killed by Marvel's Iron Man. (Jason Baxter)
Kirsten Dunst in Star Trek: The Next Generation
Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst, became part of "Star Trek" history early in her career at the tender age of 11. Dunst's brush with the Federation came in the form of a "Star Trek: The Next Generation" season 7 episode titled "Dark page" by Hillary J. Bader, who also wrote numerous episodes of DC animated series like "Superman," "Batman," and "Batman Beyond."
A member of the telepathic Cairn race, Dunst's character is named Hedril. The Cairn is a species with no natural gift for spoken language. Hedril is the tutee of Lwaxana Troi (Majel Barrett) and has transcended the Cairn's verbal limitations. Dunst's "Trek" performance preceded her star-making turns in 1994's "Interview With a Vampire," "Little Women," and 1995's "Jumanji." In 2016, Dunst paid tribute to her time on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" with a behind-the-scenes post on Instagram. (Jason Baxter)
Christian Slater in Star Trek: VI: The Undiscovered Country
One of the most jarring cameos in all of "Trek" has to be Christian Slater's appearance in a brief scene in "Star Trek: VI: The Undiscovered Country." Slater plays a Starfleet night shift officer aboard the USS Excelsior who wakes commanding officer Capt. Sulu with urgent news.
Having served as the casting director for films like "9 ½ Weeks" and "Street Fighter," Slater's mother, Mary Jo Slater, has an extensive history in Hollywood. When she got the assignment for "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," she did her son — a big-time Trekker — a solid and cast him in a small role, even though his career as a teen heartthrob was already exploding.
In 2017 Christian Slater told Jimmy Kimmell that his uniform from the film was originally worn by William Shatner in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Kahn," and he surreptitiously kept it as a memento after completing his day of shooting. (Jason Baxter)
John Tesh in Star Trek: Next Generation
John Tesh wears many hats. For years, he co-anchored "Entertainment Tonight." He recorded the hooky theme song to "The NBA on NBC," which inspired a hilarious "SNL" sketch with Tim Robinson, has authored self-help books, and hosts a podcast. In 1989, he donned the wig and greasepaint as a (holographic) Klingon warrior in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Icarus Factor."
As someone who grew up watching the original series, Tesh called his experience on the TNG set "a dream come true," as he revealed in an early '90s "Entertainment Tonight" segment:
In an interview with the New Hampshire Union Leader, Tesh explained how he got the part. "I was at the Paramount Studios gym, and I saw one of the producers of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation.' I said, 'Hey, just so you know, if you ever need anybody to play the captain's assistant or something like that, I'd be glad to.' About six months later I get this call from the "Entertainment Tonight" assignment editor saying, 'Hey, the guys at 'Star Trek' want you to come be on the show.'" Tesh even got his own official "Star Trek" trading card. (Jason Baxter)
Jane Wiedlin in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Another famous rocker with a role on "Star Trek" was Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go's. Wiedlin's nerd credentials are certifiable, having also appeared in "Clue" and as Joan of Arc in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure." Wieldin's scant seconds of "Star Trek" fame came in the form of a walk-on in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" as communications officer Trillya aboard the USS Shepard (seen on the screen on the right above). The alien race to which she belongs has not been specified in canon.
"'Star Trek' was the highlight of the week for my family when I was growing up," Wieldin told StarTrek.com in a 2011 interview. "[Me and my siblings] watched every episode when they were originally aired, and then we would recreate the episodes. We even made our own 'Star Trek' movies with Super 8 cameras ... I've been a geek girl since the '60s." Like many dyed-in-the-wool Trekkers, Wiedlin begged for a part in the film and said it was one of the highlights of her career to take direction from Mr. Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy. (Jason Baxter)
Tom Hardy in Star Trek: Nemesis
"Star Trek: Nemesis" may be one of the more maligned films of the TNG era, but it does have some things going for it. "Nemesis" deepened the mythology of the Romulan race by delving into their internal politics and introducing their vampiric sister species, the Remans. It also features an absolutely bonkers performance by a young Tom Hardy (fresh off of bit parts in "Band of Brothers" and "Black Hawk Down") as Praetor Shinzon, an outcast clone of Jean-Luc Picard who seizes power on Romulus and wages war against his genetic ancestor.
Lithe, disguised by a fake nose and garbed in a luminescent cloak, the Hardy of "Star Trek: Nemesis" hardly resembles the burly character actor we've come to know in recent years. But even back then, he was going for broke with his acting, and Stewart helped Hardy's performance by keeping his distance outside of filming. The thing is, he may have been pulling his punches. In his screentest footage opposite Patrick Stewart (available on the home video release of "Star Trek: Nemesis"), you can get a taste of how his Shinzon could have been even more magnetic on the big screen.
If you're wondering what happened to the rest of the "Star Trek: Nemesis" cast, we've got you covered. (Jason Baxter)
Sarah Silverman in Star Trek: Voyager
Comedian Sarah Silverman earned her "Trek" bona fides in an episode of "Star Trek: Voyager." Silverman had a role in two third season episodes, "Future's End" and "Future's End Part II." She played Rain Robinson, a late 20th-century SETI scientist in search of extraterrestrial life. In a nod to the film "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," these episodes are yet another "Trek" time-travel story (the Vulcan officer Tuvok even dons a durag to conceal his pointed ears, not unlike what Mr. Spock did with a headband in that 1986 movie).
In 2011, "Star Trek: Discovery" creator (and previous contributor to "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager") Bryan Fuller revealed that at one time, there were plans to make Silverman's character a series regular on "Voyager." Fuller elaborated to TrekMovie.com, "It was ['Star Trek: Voyager' executive producer Brannon Braga's] desire to bring Rain on board because he enjoyed writing for Sarah and the freshness she brought to the show." (Jason Baxter)
Ashley Judd in Star Trek: The Next Generation
One of the more prominent "Star Trek: The Next Generation" appearances came courtesy of a 23-year-old Ashley Judd in her first official on-screen credit. Judd's Ensign Robin Lefler appeared twice on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," first in the seminal episode "Darmok" and again in the season 5 episode "The Game," in which it was revealed her character had a romance with Wesley Crusher. The former is notable for being one of TNG's high-water marks, the latter for being one of its silliest entries.
In speaking with Anderson Cooper in 2012, Judd recalled how she got the part. "Actually, I auditioned for something else that day, and they started whispering about me which is usually a good sign that you're gonna, like, go in and see the producers and the head of the studio or something, and they said, 'Um, we know you didn't come in for this, but may we cast you in 'Star Trek' right now? And could you go directly to wardrobe because there are no bras in space?'" (Jason Baxter)
Dwayne Johnson
Do you smell what The Rock is trekking? Very early in his acting career, famed WWE wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played an unnamed Pendari fighting champion in the "Star Trek: Voyager" sixth season episode "Tsunkatse." The episode's plot concerns the kidnapping of Jeri Ryan's transhuman Borg survivor Seven of Nine, who is forced to engage in combat at the hands of Norcadians.
Of her time working with The Rock, Ryan told Big Issue, "The first time I met him was a fight rehearsal, and he came in and he was just a super sweet, unassuming gentle guy named Dwayne."
Johnson's only two non-wrestling appearances up until this point had been on the television series "That '70's Show" (which also feature "Star Trek" alum Kurtwood Smith) and "The Net." But Johnson is far from the only professional wrestler to wade into the 'Trek' waters. Tom Magee appears in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Devil's Due," Tommy "Tiny" Lister features in the premiere of "Star Trek: Enterprise," and Paul White (Big Show) also appears in an episode of "Enterprise." (Jason Baxter)
Mick Fleetwood in Star Trek: The Next Generation
Not every celebrity guest star on "Star Trek" is recognizable, with the most notable example being Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood. The musician appears in "Manhunt," a second season episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as a character credited as an Antedean dignitary. However, viewers looking for Fleetwood or trying to listen to his familiar English-accented voice won't see or hear the legendary drummer. Instead, Fleetwood appears under heavy makeup, befitting the Antedean's fish-like physical form, and only speaks a garbled line in the episode's ending.
Fleetwood is a self-professed "Star Trek" fan and relished the opportunity to appear on "TNG" in any capacity. Guest-starring in "Manhunt" proved to be a fun experience, with the Antedeans speaking in their fishy language and voraciously devouring a mushy stew of raw fish parts. Hearing the dignitary, having been exposed as an assassin, exclaim how outraged he is makes for the funniest "TNG" guest-star moment ever. Hardcore fans know about Fleetwood's secret "Star Trek" role, but there are no discernible giveaways to his identity for unaware viewers. (Samuel Stone)
Stephen Hawking in Star Trek: The Next Generation
Groundbreaking astrophysicist Stephen Hawking was no stranger to making cameos on various shows as his public profile increased. This included a memorable animated cameo on "The Simpsons," albeit with one specific condition for Hawking's participation. A vocal "Star Trek" fan, Hawking appeared as himself in live-action in "Descent," a sixth season episode "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Hawking appears in the episode's opening, participating in a holodeck poker game alongside Albert Einstein (Jim Norton) and Isaac Newton (John Neville) programmed by Data (Brent Spiner).
To date, Stephen Hawking's "Star Trek" cameo has the unique distinction of being the only character to play himself in the franchise. The scientist visibly is having a good time playing poker alongside facsimiles of other iconic scientists in a game hosted by Data. Hawking even gets the opening line to the episode, cracking a joke that only a fellow astrophysicist could love. "Star Trek" has been instrumental in inspiring audiences to move towards science for generations and, with Hawking's appearance, the franchise gets a very special seal of approval. (Samuel Stone)
Gabrielle Union in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Years before she became famous with movies like "Bring It On" and "Bad Boys II," Gabrielle Union had a supporting role in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Union appeared in the sixth season episode "Sons and Daughters," in the midst of the show's tension-inducing Dominion War storyline. Union appeared as the Klingon officer N'Garen, serving under General Martok (J.G. Hertzler) on the Klingon warship, the Rotarran. When Alexander Rozhenko (Marc Worden), the estranged son of Worf (Michael Dorn), joins the crew, N'Garen is among the Klingons who openly mock him.
Admittedly, Union's part in "DS9" isn't a particularly big one but there is an appeal seeing her in one of her early roles. Much like Worf's dynamic with his son, the "Star Trek" writers never quite knew what to do with Alexander. N'Garen's derision of Alexander for his human upbringing underscores the existential conflict with him, further stoking the fires of his identity crisis. Union went on to star in a number of well-received teen comedies but, before that, she was a full-on Klingon warrior. (Samuel Stone)
Rainn Wilson in Star Trek: Discovery
One of the most divisive characters from "Star Trek: The Original Series" was Harry Mudd, originally played by Roger C. Carmel. The 2017 prequel series "Star Trek: Discovery" decided to put its own twist on the unrepentant spacefaring criminal and looked to a familiar funnyman to do it. Rainn Wilson, only a handful of years removed from playing Dwight Schrute on "The Office," inherited the role of Harry Mudd. Wilson debuted as Mudd in the "Discovery" episode "Choose Your Pain" as a prisoner of the Klingons. Wilson went on to reprise his role later in the season, in the episode "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad," and an episode of "Star Trek: Short Treks."
Like a lot of the early seasons of "Discovery," the show's depiction of Harry Mudd is considerably darker than how Carmel played him. Wilson underplays the character's usual flamboyant personality, instead giving him a quiet menacing quality that feels odd compared to his past portrayal. In his "Short Treks" appearance, which was also directed by Wilson, Mudd comes off closer to how Carmel introduced him. Harry Mudd's inclusion in "Discovery" was one of the weirder decisions the show made, though Wilson did the best he could to make the character more morally ambiguous. (Samuel Stone)
Stacey Abrams in Star Trek: Discovery
"Star Trek" is all about the power of hopeful idealism leading the way to a prosperous and equitable future, free from want and baser evils. The final three seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery" brought these sensibilities into the 32nd century, in a far-future where the Federation was fractured by a cataclysm known as the Burn. At the end of the show's fourth season, Earth decides to officially rejoin the Federation, with the planet's unnamed president formally extending this agreement in-person. This high-ranking official in a more hopeful future is played by Georgia politician and election rights activist Stacey Abrams.
Abrams helps reinforce the franchise's message of different societies working together towards building an enduring harmony. Displaced into the 32nd century, the Discovery and its crew exemplified what the Federation was all about, reminding those who had forgotten, culminating in Earth coming back into the fold. Like many other celebrity guest stars throughout "Star Trek" history, Abrams is a fan of the franchise and that enthusiasm shows. A metatextual moment that drove the season's themes home, Stacey Abrams' cameo has a real-world inspirational figure spread their ideals to the far-future. (Samuel Stone)