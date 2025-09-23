Throughout 42 seasons of television and 13 movies, many familiar faces have populated the universe of "Star Trek," which just might be the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time. Some of the most surprising had only seconds of screen time, while others were dependable players with recurring parts or multiple roles. With its vast and decades-long fandom, it should come as no surprise that many of these actors, musicians, and entertainers leaped at the chance to be a part of the brainy adventures taking place across the final frontier of space.

Though you won't find them in this article, even more recognizable faces frequented the world of "Trek," so special recognition goes to the likes of character actors Jeffrey Combs, William Sadler, and Kurtwood Smith. If you forgot that any of these performers made "Star Trek” appearances, you'd be easily forgiven — there's an awful lot of "Trek" out there to sink your teeth into.

As such, we've assembled a list of celebrities that you likely never knew made appearances in "Star Trek", whether it was a bit part in one of the TV shows or a role in a movie before they became more famous. Nevertheless, there are some mind-blowing celebrities who have gone to warp speed in "Star Trek."

Here are a bunch of celebrities you didn't know were in "Star Trek."