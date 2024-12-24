The Star Trek Character That Jason Alexander Tried To Mimic In Real Life

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Think Tank" (March 31, 1999), the U.S.S. Voyager is on the run from bounty hunters when they are visted by a mysterious alien named Kurros (Jason Alexander). He offers to hide the Voyager in subspace, keeping them safe from their pursuers. While hiding, Kurros explains that he is part of a four-member cadre of hyper-intelligent aliens that Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) nicknames the Think Tank. The four Think Tank members are convinced of their intellectual superiority, and have, in their pursuit of knowledge, lost sight of ethics. They want to kidnap Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and induct her into their club.

Jason Alexander was elated to play Kurros, as he had been a rabid Trekkie for decades. Shortly after his appearance "Voyager," Alexander hosted a 1999 TV special called "Ultimate Trek: Star Trek's Greatest Moments" wherein he played Captain James T. Kirk, running around the Paramount lot "investigating" a mystery. Alexander's Kirk impersonation was spot-on, capturing all of actor William Shatner's outsize mannerisms and intense line-readings.

It's no surprise that Alexander got it right, as he had been watching Shatner all his life. He wasn't a casual Trekkie, but a rabid admirer of Captain Kirk since childhood. While Shatner is often lightly mocked for his outsize performances, Alexander merely sat in awe, feeling that Shatner's energy and intensity were wise, engaging acting choices. In a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com, Alexander even admitted that James T. Kirk was a personal hero of his, and that he always aimed to emulate the Starfleet captain as much as possible. When Alexander played Kurros, he didn't affect Shatner's mannerisms, but he did know he had to do whatever he could to match Shatner's vigor.