The Star Trek Character That Jason Alexander Tried To Mimic In Real Life
In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Think Tank" (March 31, 1999), the U.S.S. Voyager is on the run from bounty hunters when they are visted by a mysterious alien named Kurros (Jason Alexander). He offers to hide the Voyager in subspace, keeping them safe from their pursuers. While hiding, Kurros explains that he is part of a four-member cadre of hyper-intelligent aliens that Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) nicknames the Think Tank. The four Think Tank members are convinced of their intellectual superiority, and have, in their pursuit of knowledge, lost sight of ethics. They want to kidnap Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and induct her into their club.
Jason Alexander was elated to play Kurros, as he had been a rabid Trekkie for decades. Shortly after his appearance "Voyager," Alexander hosted a 1999 TV special called "Ultimate Trek: Star Trek's Greatest Moments" wherein he played Captain James T. Kirk, running around the Paramount lot "investigating" a mystery. Alexander's Kirk impersonation was spot-on, capturing all of actor William Shatner's outsize mannerisms and intense line-readings.
It's no surprise that Alexander got it right, as he had been watching Shatner all his life. He wasn't a casual Trekkie, but a rabid admirer of Captain Kirk since childhood. While Shatner is often lightly mocked for his outsize performances, Alexander merely sat in awe, feeling that Shatner's energy and intensity were wise, engaging acting choices. In a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com, Alexander even admitted that James T. Kirk was a personal hero of his, and that he always aimed to emulate the Starfleet captain as much as possible. When Alexander played Kurros, he didn't affect Shatner's mannerisms, but he did know he had to do whatever he could to match Shatner's vigor.
Jason Alexander hoped to match the energy of James T. Kirk
When asked what "Star Trek" character Alexander identified with the most, he didn't hesitate, saying:
"Kirk, Kirk, Kirk. The power and responsibility and loneliness of command, the ways in which he wielded that authority, his combination of intellect and passions, his sense of humor and his 'I don't believe in a no-win scenario' mentality. To me, he is one of the greatest creations and I give credit to Roddenberry and then I bow down to the great Shatner."
Trekkies love to debate the various qualities of the franchise's many starship captains, and that debate has common talking points. Kirk commanded by instinct: making judicious, but sometimes rash, decisions depending on the scenario. He wielded a confidence and self-assurance that even other stalwart captains never displayed. Captain Picard from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was an intellectual and a diplomat, often stern, and usually aloof. Captain Sisko from "Deep Space Nine" was confrontational and assertive, gentle in practice, but intense in person. He forced you to focus. Captain Janeway was gregarious, but defiant; she wouldn't tolerate disrespect to her authority. Captain Archer was almost too friendly for his own good.
But Kirk was the best of the lot, according to Jason Alexander. Indeed, he went on to explain that Kirk and Shatner were a big part of his decision to become a professional actor.
Jason Alexander became an actor because of Captain Kirk
Alexander even admitted that Kirk informed his sexuality in unexpected ways. Captain Kirk's confidence extended into his masculinity, serving as a heterosexual archetype. But the Emmy-winning Alexander knew that everything was an acting choice. He was happy to defend Shatner as a performer, saying:
"I can tell you, as a staunch heterosexual, Shatner rang my bell. I wanted to be him. And I literally impressed his essence into my cells. I thought to speak like Kirk was to be a great actor. In my audition for college, I did two monologues and channeled Shatner in each one. Bill takes a lot of hits about his larger-than-life performing style, but I tell you, he is one of the most inventive, original and courageous actors I have ever seen. And those standards I have tried to maintain even as my commitment to imitating him in every role has waned."
Jason Alexander studied acting at Boston University, taking part in its acting program. Such programs typically require auditions, hence his comment about his audition for college.
While playing Kirk in a silly TV special was likely fun, and securing a guest spot on "Star Trek: Voyager" was a dream come true, Alexander fulfilled another "Star Trek" goal in 2022, securing a semi-regular role on "Star Trek: Prodigy." On that show, he played a Tellarite medical doctor named Dr. Noum who served as the chief medical officer on the U.S.S. Dauntless. thereafter, he took a job as the ship's counselor on the U.S.S. Voyager-A. The character appeared in 23 episodes. One can only imagine Alexander was over the moon.