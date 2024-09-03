Stephen Hawking's Star Trek Cameo Has A Unique Distinction

At the beginning of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Descent, Part I" (June 21, 1993), Data (Brent Spiner) is spending some free time on the holodeck. He has arranged a poker game with three of the greatest minds the scientific community has ever known. Sir Isaac Newton (John Neville) is arrogant and impatient. Albert Einstein (Jim Norton) is affable, but an aggravating poker player, as he struggles with basic arithmetic. And, sitting across from Data, making science jokes and poking fun at Newton and Einstein, is Stephen Hawking, playing himself.

Hawking gets the opening line of the episode, completing an anecdote: "But then I said, in that frame of reference, the perihelion of Mercury would have precessed in the opposite direction." Einstein laughs, and Data declares the story to be very amusing. Data tries to explain the joke to Newton, who would not have known about the relativistic curvature of space-time. Newton brushes off Data's explanation, saying he invented physics.

Just as Hawking wins the poker tournament — he held four sevens — Data is called to the bridge of the Enterprise for an emergency. Data shuts off the holodeck, and the intellectual giants vanish. It was a brief but memorable scene in "Star Trek" history.

It also holds a curious distinction among "Star Trek" guest stars. Stephen Hawking is the only person in "Star Trek" history to have played himself. Back in 2018, the writer of "Descent," Ron D. Moore, talked with The Wrap about Hawking's visit to the set, and how every single writer and crew member wanted to be on hand to meet him. On "Star Trek," writers were rarely allowed on set. In this case, however, it seems a lot of exceptions were happily made.