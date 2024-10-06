Stephen Hawking Had One Condition For His Cameo In The Simpsons

The Legendary physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking began his professional acting career in 1993 after appearing on an episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." In the episode "Descent" (June 21, 1993), a holographic recreation of Hawking was manifested on the holodeck to play a round of poker with Albert Einstein (Jim Norton), Isaac Newton (John Neville), and the android Data (Brent Spiner). With that episode, Hawking seems to have ascended from a world-renowned Lucasian professor of Mathematics into a legitimate pop culture icon.

Indeed, in 1999, Hawking made the first of four appearances on "The Simpsons," playing himself each time; his performances had to be limited because of his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS,) which required the use of a wheelchair and his speech only capable through an electronic speaking machine. In the episode "They Saved Lisa's Brain" (May 9, 1999), Lisa Simpson (Yeardley Smith) was inducted into MENSA, and her fellow geniuses soon got the bright idea to rewrite all the local laws, hoping to achieve a legitimate utopia. Sadly, ego ultimately gets in the way, and MENSA's new laws are strict, terrible, and not well-received.

Hawking then appears to observe, hoping to see what kind of society a cadre of geniuses would construct. He comments that their utopia is more of a Fruitopia, and he flees just as the citizens of Springfield rise up in revolt against the eggheads. Hawking's wheelchair is equipped with a helicopter and spring-mounted boxing gloves, so he escapes without too much incident. Later in the episode, Homer (Dan Castelleneta) meets Hawking at Moe's bar to have a beer and discuss the shape of the universe. Hawking is intrigued by Homer's theory that the universe may be torus-shaped. That is: shaped like a donut.

According to a 2019 report in the Hollywood Reporter, Hawking had a stipulation for the bar scene. He'd happily be seen next to a beer, but he insisted that he not appear intoxicated.