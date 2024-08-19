Why Patrick Stewart Kept His Distance From Tom Hardy During Star Trek: Nemesis

Stuart Baird's 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis" came at a very strange time in the franchise's history. "Star Trek" had spent the 1990s striding triumphantly across the landscape, producing multiple hit shows, one right after the other. There was a time when "Star Trek: The Next Generation" overlapped with "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and then when "Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager" ran concurrently. "Voyager" even helped Paramount launch its own TV network, the UPN, in 1995.

By 2001, though, the bloom was off the rose a bit. The series began to tire out. "Voyager" came to an end, and audiences were looking forward to a prequel series called "Enterprise." Before the show could debut, however, the world was shaken by the events of September 11, 2001. Pop rhetoric immediately turned to mourning, and then just as quickly to combat-based retribution. The gentle diplomacy of "Star Trek" instantly became dated. Then, when "Nemesis" came out in 2002, it was wholly rejected, earning the least amount of money of any Trek film before it. "Next Generation" ended not with a bang, but a whimper.

It didn't help that "Nemesis" had a weird story. Picard (Patrick Stewart) learned that he had once been cloned by the Romulans and that the now-adult clone, named Shinzon (Tom Hardy), was leading a revolution back on Romulus. The story then devolved into a dumb revenge plot and Shinzon's doomsday weapon.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to JJ Abrams" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Stewart recalls shooting "Nemesis," and how his on-set relationship with the young Hardy was a little distant. Stewart, knowing he was a recognizable star, wanted to make sure the up-and-coming buck Hardy was surrounded by professionals.