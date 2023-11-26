Ron Perlman Scared The Pants Off Of Tom Hardy During Star Trek: Nemesis

In Stuart Baird's 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis," Tom Hardy plays Shinzon, a human clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), grown in a lab by the dastardly spies in the Romulan Empire. When their clone plot didn't quite turn out the way that they wanted, the Romulans disavowed Shinzon's existence and sent him as a young boy to be enslaved in a Reman mine. The Remans were a cousin species of the Romulans that had been enslaved for many generations. Shinzon would grow up among the goblin-looking Remans, sharing their plight. Perhaps possessed of Picard's knack for leadership, Shizon would eventually lead a Reman uprising against the Romulans. "Nemesis" was the first time Trekkies ever caught a glimpse of the Remans. Shinzon's massive warship, the Scimitar, would be staffed entirely by Reman officers.

Most notably, Shinzon's unnamed right-hand man, a Reman Voiceroy, would be played by Ron Perlman, an actor who has spent more time in the makeup chair than some college students have been alive. Perlman's character is mildly psychic and would regularly place his hands on Shinzon's scalp, allowing his commanding officer to project himself into other people's minds. The Viceroy also regularly encouraged Shinzon, usually to no response, to undergo a complex medical procedure that would prevent his genetic material from breaking down (as a result of his clone-ness).

According to the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Hardy was terrified of Perlman. Hardy was a young upstart in 2002, having only appeared in RIdley Scott's "Black Hawk Down" and the military thriller "Deserter." He was looking forward to working with Perlman, but he didn't expect a jump scare from his co-star at their first meeting.