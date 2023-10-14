Patrick Stewart Thought Tom Hardy Would Vanish Forever After Star Trek: Nemesis

Tom Hardy's first major film gag was playing one of the many faceless soldiers in Ridley Scott's overwrought war thriller "Black Hawk Down" in 2001. The actor was only about 24 at the time and had just come off of the acclaimed HBO WWII miniseries "Band of Brothers." His second feature was also a war drama called "Deserter," a low-profile project that was released in 2002. Casting directors seemed to like the way Hardy looked in uniform.

Also in 2002, however, Hardy was offered a higher-profile role — and a very challenging one — when he was cast as Shinzon in Stuard Baird's "Star Trek: Nemesis." Shinzon was a clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) who had been raised in a Reman mining colony, and who would rise up against his Roluman oppressors and attempt to take control of the Romulan Star Empire. Shinzon was essentially a younger, more aggressive version of Picard, and Hardy had to modulate his performance accordingly. To ensure that Hardy looked more like Stewart, Shinzon sported a bald head, and the actor was outfitted with a prosthetic nose that resembled Stewart's own (see the above photo).

As audiences would soon learn, Hardy has a talent for playing outsize, intense, somewhat bizarre characters, and he was already running at full speed to play Shinzon. Indeed, Hardy's performance was so strange, that it put Stewart off a bit. In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart recalled working with Hardy and how the young upstart came across as weird and solitary. He also admitted that he didn't much like "Nemesis" in general, with Hardy's oddball behavior being merely one element of that.