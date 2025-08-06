What Happened To The Cast Of Star Trek: Nemesis?

"Star Trek: Nemesis" came at an interesting time for "Star Trek" fans. The franchise continued on television after the end of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which had led into "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager." On the big screen, however, the cast of "The Next Generation" continued to lead the franchise as the main characters of its movies, which included "Star Trek Generations," "Star Trek: First Contact," and "Star Trek: Insurrection." Not all of those movies were great, to say the least, and by the time "Star Trek: Nemesis" hit theaters in 2002, it was unclear what future this cast had, if any.

"Nemesis" is about Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew being sent on a mission to the Romulan Empire, where an evil Picard clone named Shinzon (Tom Hardy) has taken over. This one wasn't well-received either. Roger Ebert disliked the movie, writing that it signaled the death of his interest in the franchise. "I'm smiling like a good sport and trying to get with the dialogue," he wrote, "and gradually it occurs to me that 'Star Trek' is over for me. I've been looking at these stories for half a lifetime, and, let's face it, they're out of gas."

While "Nemesis" may have killed theatrical "Star Trek" movies until the 2009 reboot, the cast of "Nemesis" mostly emerged unscathed. Many are still beloved members of the "Star Trek" family, while others have gone on to even bigger careers elsewhere.