Star Trek's Michael Dorn Was The Only Choice To Voice Battle Beast On Invincible [Exclusive]

The voice cast of "Invincible" is an astonishing line-up of talent. Steven Yeun voices the lead, Mark Grayson aka Invincible, and J.K. Simmons plays his father, Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man. The supporting cast includes Sandra Oh (as Mark's mom Debbie), Gillian Jacobs (Atom Eve), and Walton Goggins (Natsec spook Cecil Stedman). Guest stars have ranged from Aaron Paul (Powerplex) to Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Conquest) to Michael Dorn as the alien warrior Battle Beast.

Resembling a white-furred humanoid feline, Battle Beast lives for, well, battle. He dreams of finding an opponent worthy of his strength. Now, "Invincible" writer Robert Kirkman and artist Ryan Ottley are returning to the original comics to tell more of Battle Beast's story in a new ongoing series: "Invincible Universe: Battle Beast."

I recently spoke with Kirkman and Ottley about their work on "Battle Beast." When the conversation turned to the character's portrayal in the show, Kirkman admitted that Michael Dorn is who he always saw as Battle Beast... for good reason.

Dorn's most famous is as Worf on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the first Klingon in Starfleet. Klingons were the go-to bad guys in the original "Star Trek," but from "Next Generation" onward, they became more complex and heroic. Dorn himself helped build out the Klingon culture through Worf. The Klingons went from simple villains to honor-obsessed feudal warriors — half Samurai, half Vikings. Klingons live, breathe, and bleed for victory and — if not that — honorable death.

Even in the original comic, without Dorn's voice, Battle Beast has always struck me as a Klingon-esque character — and Kirkman agrees.