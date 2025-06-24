The 15 Best Movies That Take Place In One Location

When we go to the movies these days, we often expect maximalism. After all, superheroes have ruled the box office since the late 2000s, training audiences to expect massive budgets, big-name actors, bright colors, and flashy locations. We seem to want everything to be about the end of the world, or at least we want our blockbuster heroes to be globetrotters — see, for example, the last few "Mission: Impossible" and "Fast and the Furious" films, which have raced around the world from Rome to Rio and the Arctic to South Africa and back again.

That's why it can seem like such a relief when a movie is happy to narrow its scope. Single-location films can be excellent counter-programming to movies that feel like they're doing too much, letting us really relax into a story rather than always remaining on edge to see where we're headed next. Plus, the limitations of a single-location film force moviemakers to get creative in order to emphasize other elements of the cinematic art form, often turning out to be fascinating vehicles for powerhouse performances, thrilling editing techniques, or virtuosic camera movement. The movies on this list are all stellar examples of the single-location movie, even if, sure, some of them cheat a little by having a few shots set elsewhere.