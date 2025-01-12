The 15 Best Guest Stars On Star Trek, Ranked

The Star Trek franchise made its triumphant return to television with the launch of "Star Trek: Discovery" in 2017. "Discovery" restored something that had been missing from Star Trek for some time –- salient social commentary, often speaking to contemporary issues through the prism of science fiction. This is never more apparent on the series than the surprise guest-starring appearance of politician and social activist Stacey Abrams on the Season 4 finale. Abrams plays the President of the United Earth, who formally announces the planet is rejoining the United Federation after centuries of strained relations.

So much of the latter half of "Discovery," set over 900 years after the events of "TOS," is about rebuilding hope after recovering from catastrophe. Abrams, in her own real-life role with American electoral reform, provides a prominent reminder that there is still much work to do to build a better future. However, just as with her Star Trek character, Abrams points out that this work is meant to be done together as Earth takes its rightful place back in the Federation. Abrams, herself a fan of Star Trek, relished the opportunity to work with the cast and use the show as a platform to instill hope for a better tomorrow.