One Of Fleetwood Mac's Members Had A Secret Star Trek Role Only Hardcore Fans Know

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Manhunt" (June 19, 1989), Betazoid ambassador Lwaxana Troi (Majel Barrett) hitches a ride on the Enterprise-D, partly to visit her daughter Deanna (Marina Sirtis), but mostly to flirt with Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). It seems that Lwaxana is going through the Betazoid equivalent of menopause, and her libido is skyrocketing. As such, she seems determined to arrive at her destination with a husband in tow, and she doesn't really care who it might be.

Lwaxana Troi is a fun character for "Star Trek," as she is outspoken, charismatic, and tends to flout the buttoned-up formality that Starfleet officers abide by. Barrett played the role on six episodes of "Next Generation," and returned for three episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Her flippant demeanor allowed her to solve mysteries without thinking about it, and her stories tended to be personally dramatic rather than highfalutin sci-fi.

Indeed, in "Manhunt," Lwaxana almost off-handedly stops an assassination attempt. A pair of Antedean ambassadors were also traveling on the Enterprise, and, just as they were preparing to beam to an ambassadorial summit, Lwaxana — a psychic — pointed out they were wearing explosives. The Antedeans are arrested and the day is saved, all in an instant. The Antedeans were an ichthyoid species with lavender skin and outsize fish-like eyeballs. They were seen earlier in the episode snarfing fish paste out of a drum and making strange trilling noises. Their lips are permanently fixed into an "oh" shape.

When Lwaxana busts the Antedeans, one of them says that it's an outrage. No matter. Worf (Michael Dorn) carts them away. As it so happens the outraged Antedean ambassador was played by none other than Mick Fleetwood of the band Fleetwood Mac.