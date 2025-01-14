The Star Trek Character You Forgot Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Played

In case it wasn't obvious from his sci-fi comedy show "The Orville," TV guru Seth MacFarlane is a huge, huge Trekkie. "The Orville," in its construct, lighting, and character types, very much resembles "Star Trek: The Next Generation," just with a few crass jokes and flippant commentary added throughout. MacFarlane also once presented William Shatner, in character as Captain Kirk, on a big screen at the Academy Awards. Some might even know about the "Star Trek" fan film that MacFarlane made back in high school, wherein he cast himself as Captain Kirk.

His Trekkie credentials don't end there. On one of the "Next Generation" Blu-rays, MacFarlane hosted a commentary track for the episode "Cause and Effect," talking to the episode's writer, Brannon Braga. He was also in the documentary "Trek Nation," and has included myriad "Star Trek" references in his animated sitcoms "Family Guy," "American Dad!," and "The Cleveland Show." Yes, MacFarlane has always been a dyed-in-the-wool "Star Trek" fan.

So it must have been a formative experience for him to appear on "Star Trek: Enterprise." Many Trekkies may have forgotten this, but MacFarlane played a character named Ensign Rivers on two episodes of that series. He didn't have a substantial role, but his appearance solidifies him as a canonical character throughout Trek lore. Ensign Rivers first appeared in the third season episode "The Forgotten" (April 28, 2004) as an unnamed engineer who is berated by Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer), the Enterprise's engineering chief. He also appeared in the fourth season episode "Affliction" (February 18, 2005) when his character was finally given a name. It seems that Ensign Rivers didn't like his experience on the Enterprise, though, as he was serving on board a new ship, the U.S.S. Columbia, the second time we saw him.