The 5 Most Hated Characters On Star Trek: The Original Series

"Star Trek" is a workplace drama first and foremost, and it took place on board the well-organized U.S.S. Enterprise, a space vessel carefully divided into necessary departments, offices, and workstations. The main characters were, by necessity, deeply professional, and tended to keep their upper lips stiff as they faced unusual spatial phenomenon or aggressive alien visitors. Very occasionally, one of the main characters would lose their cool, make a foolish decision, or have an unexpected freakout, but for the most part, level heads prevailed. Many love the central cast of "Star Trek" for their ability to remain capable under pressure, and it's hard to hate someone when we understand they're so good at their job.

There were many characters throughout "Star Trek," though, that never had their wits about them. Indeed, there were whimsical agents of chaos, whiny incompetents, and corrupt captains that felt counter to the egalitarian spirit of "Star Trek," sometimes to the point of feeling like a betrayal. Indeed, while "Star Trek" often presented itself as a progressive show about a pacifist future, there were still weirdos who worshiped dictators and women who resented their own gender. "Star Trek" wasn't always as progressive as it could have been, even with the values of the 1960s.

Below are some of the worst characters to flit through "Star Trek," adding nothing to the fabric of the universe, nor enriching viewers with their unique points of view. The below characters, in most cases, were just embarrassing. Read on to discover the five (well, six) worst characters on the original "Star Trek," ranked from least-worst to most-worst.