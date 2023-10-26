One Lower Decks Easter Egg Tells Us What Happened To An Old School Star Trek Villain

This post may contain spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4.

The character of Harcourt Fenton "Harry" Mudd, as played by actor Roger C. Carmel, appeared in two episodes of the original "Star Trek" and one episode of "Star Trek: The Animated Series." In 1966's "Mudd's Women," he served as a seller and transporter of mail-order brides. The women he transports (they all hitch a ride on the Enterprise) happen to be the most attractive women imaginable and are decked out on the finest diaphanous parkas that 1960s sci-fi fashion had to offer. It's later revealed that Mudd is a notorious swindler and smuggler and is wanted for various criminal endeavors throughout the quadrant. It's also revealed that the women he is transporting are made artificially more attractive through the regular ingestion of a miracle pill that temporarily transforms them into models. In an additional, even stupider twist, the pills are revealed to be placebos. The beauty was inside of you all along. Roll eyes. Roll credits.

Mudd returned in 1967's "I, Mudd," now seen in charge of a planet populated by androids. He used an android-replicating machine to surround himself with hot babes and to recreate his nagging ex-wife just so he had the pleasure of shutting her off. At the end of that episode, he's abandoned on the same planet with 500 clones of his ex-wife, all nagging at once. Mudd's episodes are the most sexist in a show that often orbited sexism a little too closely.

By the events of the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "The Inner Fight," set a century later, Mudd's name seems to have lived on. At some point in the future, he will have opened a series of bars where seedy criminals hang out. Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) visits a Mudd's Bar.