This Star Trek Theory Will Have You Looking Twice At Cheers & Frasier

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Cause and Effect" (March 23, 1992), the U.S.S. Enterprise-D enters a recurring time loop, forcing the people on board to relive the same day over and over again. At the start of the day, several members of the senior staff gather for a game of poker. At the end of the day, the Enterprise collides with a mysterious other ship and explodes, killing everyone on board. When time resets, the Enterprise crew has no memory of what happened.

Of course, thanks to some elaborate clues, the crew does eventually find out what's happening, and even develop a means to sent additional clues backward into the next time loop. In the next repetition, the crew finally deciphers their own hints and escapes the loop by dodging the mysterious ship. Once freed, the Enterprise-D contacts that ship, and finds it is the U.S.S. Bozeman. The captain of the Bozeman is one Morgan Bateson, played by celebrity guest Kelsey Grammer. "Cause and Effect" aired during the final season of "Cheers" and just before the premiere of "Frasier," two shows that starred Grammer, so the episode was a fun sci-fi stop-gap for "Cheers" fans.

Seeing Grammer in "Cause and Effect," however, has caused some Trekkies to begin pondering. Grammer, it seems, isn't the only "Cheers" cast member to appear on "Star Trek." Indeed, before she was on "Cheers," Kirstie Alley played the Vulcan Saavik in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Bebe Neuwirth, who played Frasier's wife Lilith on 80 episodes of "Cheers," also played an alien in the "Next Generation" episode "First Contact." And Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain Janeway on "Star Trek: Voyager," appeared on three episodes of "Cheers" as a character named Janet Eldridge.

And they are hardly the only ones. Which begs the question: what if the world of "Cheers" is actually just a holodeck simulation regularly visited by "Star Trek" characters?