Sports bring people together, whether it be the players on the field or the viewers in the stands (or on their couch at home), and sports movies do the same thing. The beautiful thing about the latter is that even those of us who really don't care about watching sports can still enjoy them in the form of narrative tales exploring the highs and lows experienced by athletes at all levels. That's because, ultimately, sports movies are human stories. Even better? Most of them are underdog tales too.

We love a good underdog film, and sports movies offer ample opportunities for scrappy amateurs and down on their luck pros alike to step up and beat the odds. Done well, these films can be all manner of thrilling, entertaining, and inspiring, and the films below are among the best of the best at holding our attention and earning our affection. The specific sports in each film play an integral role, but they're never more important than the people playing.

Now keep reading for a look at the 15 best sports movies ever made, ranked.