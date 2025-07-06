The '90s Tom Hanks Movie That Spawned Two Canceled TV Shows

"Forrest Gump" and "The Green Mile" often rank high on the list of people's favorite Tom Hanks movies, but real ones know that "A League of Their Own" deserves the true top spot. With its charming, funny, and often hard-hitting script, this was the film that signaled a shift in Hanks' movie career. Before 1992, he mainly starred in comedies; after '92, he was more likely to star in serious, Oscar-worthy projects. It's tough for some actors to make that transition, but it helps when the movie designed to prove your dramatic talents is as strong as this one.

"A League of Their Own" was a critical success and an instant box office hit, one that was added to the National Film Archive in 2012 for its cultural importance. Most fans of the film today are also aware of the 2022 Prime Video reboot TV series "A League of Their Own," which was canceled way too soon despite its strong critical reception. Perhaps forgotten, however, is the TV show that aired in April 1993.

The '93 show was not a reboot but a loose continuation of the movie. It follows the Rockford Peaches during another season of baseball, with a handful of actors returning to reprise their movie characters. Unfortunately, major characters from the film (like Hanks' Jimmy Dugan) were recast. Other big names like Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell didn't return either.

The general consensus at the time was that the TV show seemed like cheap cash-in on the movie's success, but critics seemed at least willing to give it a shot. "Sitcom series based on films generally don't fare well in the ratings," wrote The Huntsville Times the day of the series premiere, "but this show's debut has the good fortune to have been directed by Penny Marshall, who also directed the theatrical feature."