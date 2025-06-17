Every Kevin Costner Baseball Movie, Ranked

If there are two things that are synonymous with Kevin Costner's cinematic legacy, it's cowboy hats and home runs. While he's starred in a diverse range of projects throughout the years, he's particularly fond of Westerns and sports movies, with the latter mostly centering around baseball. As of this writing, the actor has starred in four baseball flicks, narrated a documentary about the game, and played a retired baseball player in the 2005 rom-com-drama "The Upside of Anger," so it's safe to say that he's a fan of the sport.

Of course, Costner is the perfect actor to recruit for any baseball-related entertainment. Prior to becoming Hollywood's ultimate dad actor, he pursued a career in the sport, but those dreams were scuppered after his Cal State Fullerton coaches dropped him from the team — a decision that ultimately led to Costner taking acting classes and finding his true calling.

Despite not getting to swing bats for a living, some of Costner's best movies are love letters to baseball. Then again, one of his worst flicks also revolves around the sport, but we won't hold that against him. So, without further ado, here is the definitive ranking of Costner's baseball films.