Metacritic's Highest-Rated Sports Movie Features One Of Dennis Quaid's Earliest Roles

Throw a bunch of movie buffs together in a room and ask them to arrive at a consensus regarding the top 20 list for any genre, and voices will be raised before too long. In the end, if these people are grown-ups, they will find common ground on widely beloved classics and maybe throw a bone or two to an offbeat favorite. Throw a bunch of movie buffs who also happen to be passionate sports fans together and ask them to name the 20 greatest sports films of all time, and punches might just get thrown.

For most people, sports movies are supposed to be inspirational, stand-up-and-cheer entertainments. They're rigidly formulaic underdog stories in which lovable losers pull together to win the big game against seemingly unbeatable juggernauts. As a cinephile who lives and dies with my favorite sports teams, I fall for this formula all the time — especially when the rousing sports flick in question is about one of my teams (e.g. "Major League"). But the best sports movies are those that are about more than winning and losing. The big game component may still be there, but these films eschew training montages for quietly effective character beats. And sometimes the victories are small or about losing with screw-it-all moxie. (You'll find no better riff on the former than Ron Shelton's golf classic "Tin Cup.")

So, keep this in mind when I tell you that review aggregator Metacritic's list of the top sports films doesn't include presumed locks like "Rocky," "Hoosiers," and "The Karate Kid." Even non-formulaic greats like "Bull Durham," "Field of Dreams," and "The Wrestler" are nowhere to be found. That said, its list is very respectable, and there's a part of me that, on the right day, might tell you its top non-documentary feature is my favorite sports movie, too.