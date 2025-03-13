The Acclaimed Gene Hackman Sports Drama Getting A Second Life On Prime Video

It's widely regarded as one of the best sports movies ever made, but there was a time when "Hoosiers" made Gene Hackman fear that he wouldn't work again. The film sees him play Norman Dale, a troubled coach tasked with guiding the Hickory Huskers basketball team to glory. Sounds like a fun rags-to-success story, right? Not for Hackman, who felt his career was on a downward turn in the 1980s and that "Hoosiers" would be its death knell. He was wrong about that, and did pretty well for himself afterwards. What's more, "Hoosiers" is a slam dunk that's still finding new fans in 2025.

According to data obtained by FlixPatrol, "Hoosiers" currently occupies the fifth spot in Prime Video's top 10 chart in the United States, which is a remarkable achievement for a movie that Hackman expected to flop back in the day. It isn't the only Hackman movie to top streaming charts since his passing either, as "Runaway Jury," co-starring John Cusack, is a hit on Netflix.

There are two movies Hackman regretted starring in, but "Hoosiers" wasn't one of them. It probably helps that it went on to become an acclaimed box office hit, but even before then, he seemed happy with the sports drama after seeing the first cut.