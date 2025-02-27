The Two Movies Gene Hackman Regretted Starring In

Hackman wasn't wrong when she said that director Stanley Donen's "Lucky Lady" (1975) and Dick Richards' "March or Die" (1977) stand out among his roles. The former is a prohibition-era slapstick crime comedy about two alcohol smugglers (Hackman and Burt Reynolds) who both become infatuated with the same woman, Claire (Liza Minnelli). "March or Die," in turn, is a French Foreign Legion movie where Hackman shares the screen with spaghetti Western star Terrence Hill.

While Hackman was no stranger to either comedic stylings or war movies, these particular films clearly don't belong in the discussion of the best Gene Hackman movies, and they definitely didn't fit his view on what his career should be like. Since /Film has been known to argue that Hackman is the best actor ever, his own opinion about his most disappointing films carries plenty of weight — but it's also worth keeping in mind that both "Lucky Lady" and "March or Die" came at a time in the actor's career where he was finding out that despite his early successes, the film business could be very hard. Here's how he described the era in the Chicago Tribune interview: