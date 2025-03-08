The John Cusack & Gene Hackman Thriller Sitting High On Netflix's Top Charts

The recent death of Gene Hackman has prompted many cinephiles to revisit their favorite films featuring the two-time Academy Award-winning actor — though, really, regardless of what's going on in the world, any movie lover worth their weight in celluloid is never far removed from watching a Hackman flick because the man made so many classic, rewatchable pictures. The most valuable thing we can do as film buffs right now is to turn younger cinephiles on to the man's multitude of brilliant performers, because some of these kids were born after his 2004 retirement from acting.

For those just becoming acquainted with Hackman, it's important to understand that there's no ideal way to watch his movies. You can throw a dart at Hackman's filmography, and even if you hit a lousy movie like "Loose Cannons" or "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace," you're at least going to get Hackman being an utter professional in a movie that struggles to earn his consistent greatness. I certainly have my preferences, and I do think it's worth hitting some of the high-profile performances early (like "The French Connection," "Unforgiven," and "Hoosiers") before diving into "Cisco Pike," "Prime Cut," or "Night Moves," but there's not a movie in his oeuvre that will make you want to watch less Hackman.

And depending on how many streaming services you subscribe to, your options may be horribly limited. For instance, there are only two Gene Hackman movies on Netflix as of this writing ... though at least people are seeking out the superior offering.