If baseball is America's pastime, then football is America's game, offering a harder hitting sport that pushes its players to their absolute limits. Ever since Hollywood started making sports movies, it's produced films revolving around football as a testament to the enduring popularity and cultural relevance of the game. And like the medium itself, football movies range across multiple dramas, whether it be searing dramas or screwball comedies. The narratives in the movies themselves can be based directly on true stories or just use the sport as a cinematic springboard for something wholly original.

Even if viewers aren't necessarily fans of football itself, there is still plenty to enjoy from movies surrounding the sport. With football always bringing such high intensity, movies about it can rival action flicks or character-driven dramas as a show of its versatility. Here are the 15 best football movies of all time ranked and ready to check out.