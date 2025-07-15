The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off in 2008 with "Iron Man," and the franchise has undergone major changes in recent years. After "Avengers: Endgame" was released in 2019, it was time for Marvel Studios to say goodbye to some of their most famous characters. Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) both perished, and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) hung up his shield. However, this wasn't the end for any of the actors. Johansson returned as Nat in the prequel film "Black Widow," Evans cameoed as Johnny Storm in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and Downey Jr. is set to play Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday," a role he took on one condition.

In true comic book fashion, death doesn't guarantee a character's (or actor's) end, but that doesn't mean everyone will return. Many stars are signed up for "Avengers: Doomsday," but a lot of major characters were left out of the announcement and probably don't have much of a future in the MCU anyway. While some names are still expected to be revealed, there are plenty that won't make the cut.

Here are 15 Marvel Cinematic Universe characters we don't expect to see again anytime soon.