The Marvel Star Whose Scenes Were Cut From Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2

Director Ridley Scott hasn't built such a legacy over his career by doing things halfway, as shown by the early reactions to his latest epic "Gladiator II" (you can check out /Film's review by Chris Evangelista here for more on that). Still, the long-awaited sequel might be making more headlines these days for what's not in it than what actually is. We recently heard it straight from star Denzel Washington that the blockbuster cut a gay kiss between his character and another. Of course, it wouldn't be out of character in the least for Scott to resort to an extended director's cut of the movie sometime down the line and restore even more deleted footage that ended up on the cutting room floor. Now, overseas audiences who've seen "Gladiator II" a smidge earlier than the rest of us are noticing that an actor best known for her Marvel work also didn't make the theatrical version of the film ... and there are competing theories as to why.

"Gladiator II" features a jam-packed ensemble led by the trio of Paul Mescal, Washington, and Pedro Pascal, but at one point the cast would've been even larger. Back in May of 2023, Variety reported that May Calamawy (best known for her starring role as Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab in the Disney+ series "Moon Knight") would appear in an undisclosed role, yet her character is almost entirely missing from the final product. Only the most eagle-eyed viewers might ever even notice the precious few moments she appears in the background of a select handful of scenes, but ultimately Calamawy's character has no bearing on the plot whatsoever. So, what happened? What role was she originally meant to have and are there any remaining clues as to what her purpose was supposed to be?

We'll be steering clear of major story specifics here, but the extremely spoiler-adverse fans among us may want to tread carefully from this point onward.