Gladiator 2 Removed A Gay Kiss Involving Denzel Washington, And He Doesn't Seem Happy About It

When you're a living legend with as much clout as Denzel Washington has, you can get away with shooting from the hip and calling out the powers that be for some questionable decisions. While it's possible that this scene finds its way into the spotlight through a deleted scene down the line (or even a director's cut, as Ridley Scott has proven to be amenable to in the past), audiences will have to content themselves with a slightly less colorful storyline overall — or, at least, one that leaves certain queer-coded aspects as subtext. As "Gladiator II" charges its way into theaters in a little over a week, Washington has revealed that a gay kiss didn't make the final cut of "Gladiator II."

But for those wondering about the exact circumstances of that moment, well, let's just say that it feels quintessentially "Gladiator." Washington went on to describe the context surrounding that scene, adding with a laugh that things didn't end well for the man on the receiving end of Macrinus' kiss:

"I killed him about five minutes later, but ... it's 'Gladiator.' It's the kiss of death."

Yeah, that sounds about right. "Gladiator II" marks Washington's first collaboration with Scott since 2007's "American Gangster" and, while fans might be hoping that Washington could reunite with the acclaimed filmmaker again down the line, it appears the movie star is well on his way to winding down his illustrious career. He recently admitted that he's looking to sail into retirement (though not before appearing in the next "Black Panther" movie for Marvel) in the not-too-distant future. For now, at least we can look forward to another gonzo performance from perhaps the greatest actor of his generation ... even if it's not quite as horny as it could've been.

"Gladiator II" hits theaters on November 22, 2024.