Gladiator 2 Removed A Gay Kiss Involving Denzel Washington, And He Doesn't Seem Happy About It
By all accounts, the early reactions to "Gladiator II" paint a picture of an historical epic that isn't afraid to push boundaries in terms of violence, melodrama, and gladiatorial sharks prowling the waters of the Colosseum. For Ridley Scott, all the over-the-top action and exuberant performances (instead of one slightly off-kilter Emperor played by Joaquin Phoenix, we now have twin Emperors doing all they can to inadvertently usher in the downfall of Rome) feel perfectly in line with the legendary director whose recent work includes "House of Gucci" and "Napoleon." Ultimately, it appears a little smoochin' was just a bridge too far.
In the latest example of the highly-anticipated "Gladiator" sequel flouting historical accuracy, it appears that "Gladiator II" is shying away from depicting the famously queer Roman culture. Star Denzel Washington plays a shady character named Macrinus who's described as a "Roman businessman who has amassed enormous wealth thanks to his acumen and brutal ambition." Washington's committed performance is already creating buzz as a clear highlight of the sequel (read /Film's review by Chris Evangelista for more on that), but it's what's absent from the final cut that's currently making headlines. While talking to Gayety, Washington revealed that a gay kiss between himself and another character was left on the cutting room floor — and he's not terribly pleased about it. According to the actor:
"I actually kissed a man in the film, but they cut it — I think they got chicken ... I kissed a guy full on the lips. I guess they weren't ready for that yet."
Denzel Washington addresses the gay kiss cut from Gladiator II
When you're a living legend with as much clout as Denzel Washington has, you can get away with shooting from the hip and calling out the powers that be for some questionable decisions. While it's possible that this scene finds its way into the spotlight through a deleted scene down the line (or even a director's cut, as Ridley Scott has proven to be amenable to in the past), audiences will have to content themselves with a slightly less colorful storyline overall — or, at least, one that leaves certain queer-coded aspects as subtext. As "Gladiator II" charges its way into theaters in a little over a week, Washington has revealed that a gay kiss didn't make the final cut of "Gladiator II."
But for those wondering about the exact circumstances of that moment, well, let's just say that it feels quintessentially "Gladiator." Washington went on to describe the context surrounding that scene, adding with a laugh that things didn't end well for the man on the receiving end of Macrinus' kiss:
"I killed him about five minutes later, but ... it's 'Gladiator.' It's the kiss of death."
Yeah, that sounds about right. "Gladiator II" marks Washington's first collaboration with Scott since 2007's "American Gangster" and, while fans might be hoping that Washington could reunite with the acclaimed filmmaker again down the line, it appears the movie star is well on his way to winding down his illustrious career. He recently admitted that he's looking to sail into retirement (though not before appearing in the next "Black Panther" movie for Marvel) in the not-too-distant future. For now, at least we can look forward to another gonzo performance from perhaps the greatest actor of his generation ... even if it's not quite as horny as it could've been.
"Gladiator II" hits theaters on November 22, 2024.