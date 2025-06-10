Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's Sirens Before
Netflix subscribers have apparently been enjoying a unique and twisted getaway recently via the sleeper hit black dramedy series "Sirens." Created by playwright Molly Smith Metzler (the scribe behind the lauded 2011 stage play "Elemeno Pea," upon which "Sirens" is based) and executive produced by "Barbie" star/producer Margot Robbie, among others, the five-episode limited series follows two sisters on vastly diverging paths who are somewhat forced to reconnect at a billionaire's summer home.
As hard as it would be for these two sisters to reconcile under the most normal of circumstances — one dropped out of college to devote her life to a wealthy socialite; the other just got out of prison — their relationship is further strained by the influence of the various bizarre, unsettling, and out-of-touch people that now surround them.
"Sirens" is an ensemble series in the truest sense. From the billionaire herself to her in-house chef, each character has a memorable impact on the story — and each one of them is played by an actor you'll recognize from some of the best TV shows of the last decade. From total newcomers and rising stars to beloved character actors and Hollywood legends, the cast of "Sirens" is quietly as star-studded as they come, and here's where you might have seen them before.
Milly Alcock (Simone Dewitt)
For Milly Alcock, Netflix's "Sirens" is yet another step on her fast rise to Hollywood stardom. The 25-year-old Australian actress whose career began to take flight in 2022 plays the role of Simone Dewitt, the youngest of the Dewitt family brood who traded a shot at a promising legal career for the chance to work with the powerful Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore).
Alcock made her acting debut in 2014 with a small co-starring role in an episode of the Australian TV series "Wonderland." By 2017, she was booking recurring roles on series like "Janet King," "A Place to Call Home," and Netflix's "Pine Gap." Her first major starring role in a series lasted from 2019 to 2022, during which she led the road-trip dramedy series "Upright" opposite internationally renowned musician, actor, comedian, and writer Tim Minchin.
Immediately afterward, Alcock landed what could be described as her "big break" by landing the role of Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon." Though Rhaenyra ultimately shared the role with Emma D'Arcy, both actors drew individual praise and new recognition for their work.
Not long after fans had to say farewell to both Alcock and D'Arcy at the end of "House of the Dragon" season 2, Alcock was tapped to be DC's new "Supergirl." She will make her debut as Clark Kent's (David Corenswet) cousin Kara Zor-El in James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" film before leading Craig Gillespe's highly anticipated follow-up, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" in 2026.
Kevin Bacon (Peter Kell)
Playing Michaela Kell's husband Peter (and making all our games of "Six Degrees" even more interesting in the process) is, of course, Kevin Bacon, an actor with a filmography so prolific and iconic that we couldn't justly summarize even if we allowed him to take up the whole article. But while most readers will be aware of at least one of his most classic roles already — immature camp counselor Jack in the original 1980 "Friday the 13th," rebellious dancer Ren in "Footloose," heck, even Valentine McKee in "Tremors" — they may be remembering Bacon from one of the many recent roles he's taken that have flown relatively under the radar.
Having filled out the early decades of his career with roles in films like "Flatliners," "JFK," "A Few Good Men," "Mystic River," and "The Woodsman," Bacon has seemingly fought hard to keep his resume as diverse as possible. He's done blockbuster comic book fare with films like "RIPD" and "X-Men: First Class" and starred as himself in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" on Disney+. He's also taken on vulnerable roles in intimate dramas and comedies like "Crazy Stupid Love" and the series "I Love Dick."
The current era of his career has been largely dominated by dark thrillers and strange horror films, perhaps because he starred in the chilling cult drama "The Following" from 2013 to 2015. Since then, he's had major roles in projects like Sam Esmail's "Leave the World Behind," the Peacock slasher "They/Them," 2024's "MaXXXine," and the sleeper hit Prime Video series "The Bondsman."
Emily Borromeo (Astrid)
Emily Borromeo recurs in "Sirens" as Astrid, one of Michaela Kell's trio of mindlessly devoted friends.
After hosting the Sprout educational kids' morning show "The Sunny Side Up Show" from 2014 to 2016, she began booking co-star and guest-starring roles in various popular television shows, including "The Jim Gaffigan Show," David Shore and Bryan Cranston's Amazon Prime Video series "Sneaky Pete," and the Queen Latifah-led "The Equalizer" CBS series. Most notably, during this period at the end of the 2010s, she co-starred in an episode of Kevin Williamson's anthology thriller series "Tell Me a Story" on Paramount+.
More recently, Borromeo has been featured in episodes of the procedurals "FBI: Most Wanted" and "Blue Bloods." As of writing, "Sirens" is the actor's first and only recurring role.
Bill Camp (Bruce Dewitt)
One of the greatest character actors of all time (so great, in fact, that he helps define the category in contemporary terms), Bill Camp was a welcome face when he appeared on screen in "Sirens" as Bruce Dewitt, the family's aging patriarch. "Sirens" is just one of several shows Camp has worked on with Netflix over the past five years. This semi-informal partnership began in 2020 with the critically acclaimed miniseries "The Queen's Gambit," in which Camp starred as Mr. Shaibel, the janitor-slash-secret chess master who teaches Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon how to play the game. In 2024, he returned to the streamer for the Jeff Daniels-led drama miniseries "A Man in Full," then again in early 2025 for the Robert De Niro-led political thriller "Zero Day." With "A Man in Full," Camp was actually reuniting with Daniels following "The Looming Tower" and "American Rust."
Other recent credits for Camp include "Molly's Game," "Red Sparrow," Adam McKay's "Vice" (Gerald Ford), "Joker" (Detective Garrity), the controversial human-trafficking drama "Sound of Freedom," "Drive-Away Dolls," and the Jake Gyllenhaal miniseries "Presumed Innocent." He has several films currently in development as of writing, most notably "Judgment Day" with Zac Efron and Will Ferrell and the Margaret Qualley-Glen Powell thriller "Huntington."
Patrick Voss Davis (Eddy)
Eddy, another Kell staff member, is played by relative newcomer Patrick Voss Davis, who is in every episode of "Sirens." His earliest available credit is a low-budget film that was released in 2023.
Since this debut, Davis has guest starred on "Law & Order" and "FBI," both in 2024. "Sirens" is his first recurring television role, and the most prominent role on his resume as of writing. But perhaps that will change now that "Sirens" is getting so much attention on Netflix.
Meghann Fahy (Devon Dewitt)
The world of "Sirens" is tonally familiar for actor Meghann Fahy, who stars in the series as underdog-outsider Devon Dewitt. With its familiar tale of relatively normal people getting swept up in the arresting life of affluent and influential community members, the series is something of a full-circle moment for Fahy, given that she made her acting debut on the CW drama "Gossip Girl" all the way back in 2009.
The following year, she began an 80+ episode run on the soap opera "One Life to Live," playing the role of Robert Ford's (David A. Gregory) ex-lover Hannah O'Connor. During this same period, she guest-starred on several other popular TV shows including "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," "Blue Bloods," and "Chicago Fire" (recurring as Nicki Rutkowski, the firehouse clerk and one-time fling of Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide). In 2017, she was cast as fashion columnist Sutton Brady-Foster on "The Bold Type," which followed the staff of a women's magazine loosely inspired by the real-life publication Cosmopolitan. Fahy remained part of the series' core cast for all five of its seasons on ABC.
It didn't take long for her to catch the attention of Mike White and HBO, who cast her in the second season of their hit anthology dramedy series "The White Lotus." She played Daphne Sullivan, the difficult to decipher wife of Theo James' philandering Cameron Sullivan. Lastly, just before "Sirens" dropped on Netflix, Fahy starred in the movie "Drop." Directed by Christopher Landon ("Happy Death Day," "Freaky"), this date-night killer thriller follows a woman who is being blackmailed by an unknown voyeur during her first date. The film was a crowd-pleasing hit, with Fahy drawing expected praise for carrying much of the drama on her own.
Glenn Howerton (Ethan Corbin III)
Glenn Howerton is the sort of actor you just can't help but be excited for whenever he unexpectedly shows up on screen, largely because it's so rare to see him outside the world of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the hit FX comedy he co-created and has produced, starred in, and written for over the past two decades. The show has taken up so much of the actor's creative energy and schedule since 2005 that he nearly left the cast at multiple points during its run. As "Sirens" fans are now aware of through his scene-stealing turn as Simone Dewitt's clueless boyfriend Ethan, Howerton is an endlessly charismatic and surprisingly transformative actor. James Gunn originally wanted him to play Star-Lord in "Guardians of the Galaxy," and that was only a few years after he was considered for the title role in "Superman Returns."
In the 2000s, before his "Sunny" hit big, the actor led the short-lived "That '70s Show" spin-off "That '80s Show," briefly recurred as second-year resident Nick Cooper on "ER," played the doctor in the Jason Statham cult action flick "Crank," and even had a blink-and-you-miss-it role in Joss Whedon's "Firefly" film "Serenity." Perhaps his most notable role during this time was as the tragic friend Mike in the 2008 home invasion horror film "The Strangers."
Once "Sunny" hit its stride, Howerton enjoyed more prominent roles. On the acclaimed first season of FX's "Fargo" anthology series, he played the easily manipulated trainer-turned-blackmailer Don Chumph; on "The Mindy Project," he recurred as the title character's attorney boyfriend Cliff Gilbert; in 2023, he turned in an award-worthy performance as tech executive Jim Balsillie in "BlackBerry." Finally, from 2018 to 2021, Howerton led the sitcom "A.P. Bio" for NBC and later Peacock, in which he starred as a vengeful and egomaniacal high school teacher.
Jenn Lyon (Cloe)
Like Emily Borromeo's Astrid, Jenn Lyon's Cloe is a devout friend of Michaela Kell's. Fans of the FX western "Justified" may recognize Lyon as Lindsey Salazar, the scamming bartender of the High Note Bar.
Lyon's final appearance on "Justified" was in 2013, after which she guest starred on episodes of series like the ABC sitcom "Suburgatory" and Pete Holmes' semi-autobiographical HBO series "Crashing." In 2017, she was cast as one of the leads of the TNT crime comedy series "Claws," which told the story of the workers and owners of a Florida nail salon who attempt to start a side hustle laundering money for the local mob. Lyon played Jennifer Husser, a manicurist with ties to Russian organized crime. She was also featured in the short-lived Netflix-Neil Gaiman adaption "Dead Boy Detectives."
Julianne Moore (Michaela Kell)
If there's anyone on this list that needs no introduction, it's Julianne Moore, the powerful dramatic anchor of "Sirens" who plays the impossibly influential Michaela Kell. Moore is a decorated veteran of screens big and small with a career spanning over four decades, most recently earning widespread praise for acting opposite Natalie Portman in the 2023 drama "May December." Unbeknownst to Portman, Moore was cast as a woman who had been the subject of a past scandal whom Portman's character was set to portray in an upcoming film.
Moore has been nominated for five Academy Awards — for playing adult film star Amber Waves in "Boogie Nights," entrancing mistress Sarah Miles in "The End of the Affair," quietly ailing '50s housewives Laura Broom in "The Hours" and Cathy Whitaker in "Far from Heaven" (Moore was even nominated for both roles in the same year), and the title character in "Still Alice," which follows a professor (Moore) struggling with an Alzheimer's diagnosis at the age of 50. For the latter role, Moore won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role at the 87th Oscars. She also won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin in the TV movie "Game Change," which followed her role in the 2008 U.S. Presidential Election.
Moore built toward these impressive achievements with standout roles in classic films like "The Big Lebowski," "Magnolia," and "Children of Men," as well as the TV show "As the World Turns." Younger readers may recognize her from her later work — "Dear Evan Hansen," "The Woman in the Window," and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay."
Erin Neufer (Lisa)
The last of Michaela Kell's floral-printed sycophants is Lisa, played by Erin Neufer. Neufer is likely best known for playing State Department secretary Mary Johnson in the Showtime political thriller "Fellow Travelers." She also recurred on the HBO biographical drama series "Julia," which follows the life of pioneering television chef Julia Child (played by Sara Lancashire in the series). Neufer plays Marian Morash, one of Julia's real life peers.
Apart from these roles, Neufer has guest starred on episodes of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Law and Order: SVU," and "Blue Bloods." She also has a small supporting role on the 2017 Netflix miniseries "Gypsy."
Britne Olford (Missy)
Missy, a prominent member of Michaela Kell's staff, is played by Britne Olford, an actor some readers may recognize from being part of the core cast of the short-lived "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off series "Ravenswood." She booked the series not long after she was featured in "American Horror Story: Asylum" as Alma Walker, the wife of Evan Peters' Kit Walker, whom he believes was abducted by aliens. After the cancellation of "Ravenswood," Olford was cast in the Syfy series "Hunters," though it too was cancelled after one season.
In the years that followed, Olford booked a large number of recurring guest-star roles, some of which readers should be aware of — she appeared in "God Friended Me," "Blindspot," "Winning Time," and "The Flash" (playing the superhuman "Peak-a-Boo"), as well as the film "Free Guy." "Sirens" is the latest in a string of major supporting roles in TV dramas, preceded by roles in "The Umbrella Academy," "Dead Ringers," and "Long Bright River."
Trevor Salter (Captain Jordan)
As the not-so-salty yacht captain Jordan, Trevor Salter enjoys his biggest role to date. Previously, he had mostly guest starred on episodes of popular procedural dramas like "FBI" and "Blue Bloods," as well as the crime thriller "The Equalizer."
However, it's likely that most readers will recognize Salter from the Disney+ Marvel Studios series "She Hulk: Attorney at Law." As Josh Miller, he played a supporting role in the show's controversial cyberstalking subplot. Josh was one of the members of the so-called "Intelligencia" led by Todd Phelps (Jon Bass), his role being to seduce and briefly date Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany).
Josh Segarra (Raymond)
Devon Dewitt's ex-boyfriend Raymond is played by Josh Segarra, a musically gifted actor featured in "Scream 6." He played Danny Brackett, the neighbor and boyfriend of Melissa Barrera's Samantha Carpenter, in the 2023 sequel.
Coincidentally, Segarra's first major television role was on a different series also called "Sirens" — a USA Network procedural comedy series about EMT workers saving lives in Chicago (also coincidentally, he booked this role not long after guest starring on "The Following" with future "Sirens" co-star Kevin Bacon). He also had major recurring arcs on "Chicago P.D." (as Justin Voight), "Orange is the New Black" (Stefanovic, one of the correctional officers), and the DC Comics series "Arrow" (Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante).
In 2023, he reunited with "Arrow" star Stephen Amell for multiple episodes of the wrestling drama "Heels." Most recently, Segarra has had major roles on "The Other Two" (Lance Arroyo), "The Big Door Prize" (Girogio), "Abbott Elementary" (Manny), and "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" (Augustus "Pug" Pugliese).
Felix Solis (Jose)
Jose, Michaela Kell's head of security, should be very familiar to longtime Netflix subscribers. Actor Felix Solis can be seen in several films and television shows produced by the streamer, including "The Recruit," Jerry Seinfeld's "Unfrosted," David Fincher's "Mindhunter," and most notably, the money laundering crime thriller "Ozark," in which he portrays ruthless cartel kingpin Omar Navarro.
Solis has also enjoyed a busy career outside of Netflix. Fans of "The Rookie" will recognize him from both the flagship series and the spin-off "The Rookie: Feds" as FBI agent Matthew Garza. He's recurred on "SEAL Team," "Hawaii Five-0," "The Good Wife," "Blue Bloods," and even "The Following" with Kevin Bacon. If his voice sounds familiar, that would be because he recently starred in the critically acclaimed animated film "Predator: Killer of Killers."
Lauren Weedman (Patrice)
Finally, we have Patrice, the hard-working cook of the household played by Lauren Weedman. Another character actor in the cast, Weedman has portrayed several recognizable characters on popular TV shows to memorable effect, including La Donna on "True Blood," Mysteria on "New Girl," Kristen Marie on "Abbott Elementary," Dr. Mandy Nichols on "Euphoria," and Mayor Jo on "Hacks." Netflix viewers specifically may recognize her from "Santa Clarita Diet" and the later seasons of "Arrested Development."
Like much of the uniquely strong supporting ensemble of "Sirens," Weedman is something of a hidden gem whose best work can be found in lesser-known films such as "Horse Girl," "The Little Hours," and "Spin Me Round" (all collaborations with the late cult comedic filmmaker Jeff Baena). It's a testament to the casting and production teams working on this series — as well as, of course, the actors themselves — that "Sirens" was able to assemble and showcase such a diverse palette of comedic talents.