Where You've Seen The Cast Of Netflix's Sirens Before

Netflix subscribers have apparently been enjoying a unique and twisted getaway recently via the sleeper hit black dramedy series "Sirens." Created by playwright Molly Smith Metzler (the scribe behind the lauded 2011 stage play "Elemeno Pea," upon which "Sirens" is based) and executive produced by "Barbie" star/producer Margot Robbie, among others, the five-episode limited series follows two sisters on vastly diverging paths who are somewhat forced to reconnect at a billionaire's summer home.

As hard as it would be for these two sisters to reconcile under the most normal of circumstances — one dropped out of college to devote her life to a wealthy socialite; the other just got out of prison — their relationship is further strained by the influence of the various bizarre, unsettling, and out-of-touch people that now surround them.

"Sirens" is an ensemble series in the truest sense. From the billionaire herself to her in-house chef, each character has a memorable impact on the story — and each one of them is played by an actor you'll recognize from some of the best TV shows of the last decade. From total newcomers and rising stars to beloved character actors and Hollywood legends, the cast of "Sirens" is quietly as star-studded as they come, and here's where you might have seen them before.