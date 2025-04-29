Kevin Bacon Thought His Career Would Never Recover After One Horror Movie

Kevin Bacon has cropped up just about everywhere over the past five decades, from raucous teen comedies (his debut, "Animal House") to Hollywood blockbusters ("Apollo 13") and challenging indie projects ("The Woodsman," perhaps his bravest performance). Indeed, his roles have been so varied across so many genres that a whole game emerged called Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon (you can try to beat it at The Oracle of Bacon). Yet there was a period in the 1980s when it wasn't going so well for the hard-working actor, to the extent that he thought one of his best-loved movies might totally tank his career.

Advertisement

That movie was Ron Underwood's "Tremors," a light-hearted yet suspenseful throwback to the classic creature features of the 1950s. Set in the tiny Nevada desert town of Perfection (Population: 14), Bacon starred as Val McKee, one half of a hapless handyman duo with his best friend, Earl Bassett (Fred Ward). Their attempt to move onto better things is thwarted when the sleepy burg comes under sudden and deadly attack from huge burrowing worm-like monsters nicknamed "Graboids," throwing them into a fight for survival with the other townsfolk.

"Tremors" neatly balances comedy with gentle scares and it benefits from a group of characters we grow to love, played by a charming B-list cast including Finn Carter, Michael Gross, Victor Wong, and country singer Reba McEntire in her first screen role. Working from a smart screenplay by S.S. Wilson and Brent Maddock, debut director Underwood mines the outlandish premise for all its potential and keeps things moving at a breezy pace. It's one of those great comfort movies I throw on at some point every year or so, but it was not a big success when it first hit theaters in the dump months of 1990. "Tremors" might have vanished into obscurity altogether if it hadn't found a second life in video rental stores, and the same thing could be said for Bacon if the killer worm movie hadn't marked a change in his fortunes.

Advertisement