May December's Director Kept Julianne Moore's Casting A Secret From Natalie Portman

Todd Haynes' "May December" is a tricky, difficult drama that tells a fictionalized version of the Mary Kay LeTourneau story. Some may recall that LeTourneau, a sixth-grade teacher, was arrested in 1997 for having targeted and statutorily assaulted 12-year-old Vili Fualaau. LeTourneau had two children with Lualaau, and when she was released from prison, the two married. They remained married for 14 years. In "May December," the LeTourneau-inspired character was renamed Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianna Moore), and her much younger husband, 34 at the time of the movie, was renamed Joe Yoo (Charles Melton).

Haynes' film follows a famous actor named Elizabeth Barry (Natalie Portman), who has taken a job playing Gracie in an upcoming drama. Elizabeth spends several weeks observing Gracie, imitating her mannerisms, and interviewing the people in her life. Why, Elizabeth wonders, did Gracie commit her terrible crime? How does Joe feel about it so many years later, still married to his victimizer? And how has their relationship affected the scandalized surrounding community?

"May December" involves a complicated interplay between its two lead actors, with each one seemingly in a state of sizing up the other. There is something of a power struggle, with Gracie insisting that her life illustrates a grand "verboten love story," while Elizabeth, an actor, is in a constant state of analysis, finding out who Gracie really is despite the fiction she lives inside of.

As Moore explained in a video interview with Vanity Fair, she was handed Samy Burch's screenplay by Haynes, who wanted to know if she was interested. Haynes, in turn, received the script from Portman, who wanted to make a film with the celebrated director. Moore was interested in a complex role like Gracie, of course, but she and Haynes kept that to themselves for a moment before telling Portman.