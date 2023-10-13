Kevin Bacon's Friday The 13th Death Was Almost Ruined By A Technical Difficulty

In Sean S. Cunningham's 1980 slasher flick "Friday the 13th," Kevin Bacon plays a camp counselor named Jack who meets a memorable end. Jack and his girlfriend Marcie (Jeannine Taylor) enjoy a zesty round of marijuana and coitus while, unbeknownst to them, the corpse of their friend Ned (Mark Nelson) is stored in the ceiling above them. Marcie leaves to take a shower, and Jack lays back on the bed to relax and have a toke. A drop of blood lands on his brow. Jack is momentarily confused. His confusion doesn't last long, however, as the hand of a mysterious killer — possibly the presumed-dead Jason Voorhees — pops up from under the bed and grabs him by the forehead. An arrow pushes up from underneath the bed, puncturing Jack's neck from behind. The arrowhead emerges from his throat, and blood spurts up onto his face. Jack dies wearing a startled expression.

In order to achieve the effect, a latex body/throat was constructed and placed on a special bed with a hole cut in it. Bacon inserted his head through the hole and tilted his head backward. The fake body was then affixed to Bacon's chin to make it look like he was lying down on the bed. The arrow was pushed through the latex body by effects wizard Tom Savini, already a celebrity in the horror world for his work on "Deathdream," "Martin," and "Dawn of the Dead." The blood was pumped through the hole by another stagehand.

In 2020, Bacon talked to Yahoo! Entertainment on the event of the film's 40th anniversary. "Friday the 13th" was only Bacon's fourth professional film job, but he remembered the day sharply.