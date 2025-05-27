The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Star Who Auditioned For Superman Returns

The summer of 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." The series, which is centered on the infamous Gang that owns the failing Paddy's Pub, helped launch the careers of Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Kaitlin Olson. When the second season premiered, the series gained considerable notoriety with the addition of Hollywood legend Danny DeVito, whose mere presence on the series is inherently hilarious. The success of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has led the cast to pursue more exciting opportunities, with Charlie Day perhaps being the most notable of the team, thanks to his roles in high-profile studio films that include comedies such as "Horrible Bosses," action blockbusters like "Pacific Rim," and notable voice work in animated films including "Monsters University," "The LEGO Movie," and most recently, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," where he voiced Luigi.

While Charlie Day may be the series' most recognizable star beyond "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Glenn Howerton might be the series' most promising performer in terms of his sheer talent. A Juilliard alumnus, Howerton has used his role as the sociopathic Dennis Reynolds (although he disagrees with that interpretation of the character) as a showcase of not just his comedic sensibilities, but also his depths as a dramatic performer, which was refined during his time at the university's prolific Drama Division, where he graduated in 2000. Although the quirky situations depicted in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are played up for laughs, the series has moments for Howerton to flex the muscles that only the best-trained dramatic actors have.

Some of Glenn Howerton's earlier roles before "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" include television appearances such as "That '80s Show," where he played the lead character, as well as a guest star on "ER." He also had small roles in "Must Love Dogs" and "Serenity." As an up-and-coming actor in the 2000s, Howerton had the opportunity to audition for some major Hollywood productions, and there was one film in particular that, had he won the part, perhaps his career would be in a different place today.